Vikings of Solvang gift $8K physical therapy equipment to Buellton, Lompoc medical program

The Vikings of Solvang recently donated an $8,000 LiteGait rehabilitation device to California Children’s Services Medical Therapy programs in Buellton and Lompoc, which serves young patients from birth to 21 years of age with mobility issues.
The LiteGait, a large-frame apparatus with a suspended harness that partially bears the patient’s weight, is a specialized product that helps physical therapists work more safely with patients heavier than 100 pounds.
A program spokeswoman said it had not been in the budget to make such a sizable purchase, and that the new equipment will enable staff to serve a wider range of patients with impairments and functional levels.
The program provides physical therapy and occupational therapy services to local residents with eligible physical disabilities such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy or congenital orthopedic abnormalities.
The Vikings of Solvang provided a recent financial boost to the Buellton Senior Center's emergency relief fund which addresses the growing food insecurity of its senior membership during the COVID-19 health crisis.
The medical therapy program is a joint effort of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the California Department of Health Care Services. Medical therapy units are located in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria, with additional satellite units in Buellton and Carpinteria.
Since the organization was founded in 1974, the Vikings have contributed more than $3 million to help fulfill the medical-related needs of qualified people and organizations throughout Santa Barbara County, according to Vikings Chief Richard Kline.
Proceeds from the annual women winemakers celebration are donated to a local nonprofit organization of choice. This year the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County was picked.
And this year, he said, the Vikings had $90,000 available to carry on their mission.
“Especially during a pandemic, we’re grateful that we can help,” Kline said.
To apply for a grant from the Vikings, donate to the group’s endowment fund, or for other information, visit www.vikingcharitiesinc.com, or, contact Kline at rskcom@aol.com or 213-716-1111.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
