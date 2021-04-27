You are the owner of this article.
Cailin Daniels, Lompoc track

Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels catches a touchdown pass against San Marcos in the end zone at Huyck Stadium on April 2. 

Daniels, a football standout who is one of the top track and field athletes in the area, had a big meet on Saturday.

He was part of the 4x100 relay that took first place and then won the long jump and the triple jump, finishing second in the 100-meter dash behind football teammate Sheldon Canley, Jr. 

