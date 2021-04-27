Cailin Daniels, Lompoc track

Daniels, a football standout who is one of the top track and field athletes in the area, had a big meet on Saturday.

He was part of the 4x100 relay that took first place and then won the long jump and the triple jump, finishing second in the 100-meter dash behind football teammate Sheldon Canley, Jr.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.