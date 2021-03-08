Cal Poly completes sweep of Saint Mary’s with 11-2 Sunday win

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Freshman righthander Bailey Doherty and junior lefthander Krystyna Allman combined to keep Saint Mary’s to four hits Sunday afternoon and freshman Hailey Prahm hit a walk-off home run in her first collegiate at-bat as the Cal Poly softball program completed a three-game sweep of the Gaels with an 11-2, six-inning win at Bob Janssen Field.
Doherty (3-1), who struck out seven, retired eight successive Saint Mary’s hitters to open the matchup before a bunt from Julia McCormack was fielded by Mustang third baseman Maddie Amos, but dropped on the throw by senior first baseman Hailey Martin. Gaels left fielder Marissa Nishihara followed with an infield bunt before shortstop Jayda Alaan handed Saint Mary’s a 1-0 lead with a single to center field.
Cal Poly took the lead in the bottom of the third with senior designated player Shelby Jeffries following a leadoff single from sophomore right fielder Sydney Frankenberger with a one-out base hit. Amos then produced a run-scoring single through the left side of the infield. Martin added another hit to load the bases and, with two down, Doherty drew a five-pitch walk to hand Cal Poly a 2-1 lead. The next Mustang, senior left fielder Jackie Napoli, hit a grounder to McCormack at third base. McCormack’s throw, however, pulled Gaels first baseman Sasa Koria away from the bag – an error that allowed two more Cal Poly baserunners to cross home plate.
... and the highlights from Saturday's second-game, 6-4 win against Saint Mary's.#RideHigh | #RideTogetherhttps://t.co/6d7pX2Wgs2— Cal Poly Softball (@CalPolySoftball) March 7, 2021
Saint Mary’s grabbed a run back in the top of the fourth through a one-out sacrifice fly from center fielder Indya Smith. Cal Poly, however, ran the lead to 8-2 during the bottom half with Martin first delivering a bases-clearing triple before scoring herself through a two-out Doherty single.
Allman took over for Doherty to begin the fifth and allowed just one hit while striking out two in the final two innings.
Prahm then ended the game in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run, walkoff homer.
Cal poly (4-2) continues its 10-game homestand with doubleheaders against Pacific (Friday, March 12) and Stanford (Sunday, March 14). First pitch is 1 p.m. both days.
- Chris Giovannetti, Assistant Athletics Communications Director
