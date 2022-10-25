Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas has earned a spot on the Jerry Rice Award watch list, joining 24 other football players from across the nation.
The award, presented by Stats Perform, is presented to the national Freshman of the Year in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision. Cuevas, a redshirt freshman this fall, is No. 2 on the Cal Poly receivers list this season, with 29 catches for 342 yards and four touchdowns.
He is averaging 11.8 yards per catch. He made eight catches at Northern Arizona and seven more at home against Sacramento State.
Cuevas played in three games a year ago, preserving his redshirt year, and caught four passes for 56 yards, including three for 36 yards against Idaho State.
Cuevas graduated from Campbell Hall High School in Los Angeles, where he caught 55 passes as a junior in 2019 and 31 as a sophomore in 2018. He also played basketball and baseball for the Vikings.
To be eligible for the Jerry Rice award, a freshman must be in his first or second academic year and cannot have surpassed four games played in the previous academic year - similar to the NCAA's regular redshirt rule.
The Rice Award is now in its 12 season. It is named after legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice. Past recipients include Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington), Miami Dolphins running back Chase Edwards (Fordham) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (North Dakota State).
In addition to Cuevas, this year's initial Jerry Rice Award watch list includes three other players from Big Sky Conference Schools. They are punter Patrick Rohrbach of Montana, quarterback Gevani McCoy of Idaho and defensive back Rex Connors of UC Davis.
More players can join the watch list before a national media panel selects the winner following the regular season.
Stats Perform will also present the Walter Payton Award (FCS Offensive Player of the Year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS Defensive Player of the Year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS Coach of the Year) and FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award.