The Cal Poly wrestling team lost its two Red Pool matches at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals at the New Orleans Convention Center Monday, 26-6 to Lehigh and 33-3 to North Carolina State.
Antonio Lorenzo, Bernie Truax and Lagend Lamer were the only Cal Poly winners on the day. Lorenzo edged Carter Bailey of Lehigh 3-2 at 125 pounds, and Truad nipped Lehigh's Michael Beard by the same score at 197 pounds.
Lamer won 12-10 in overtime against North Carolina State's Donald Cates at 165 pounds. The Wolf Pack's Jarrett Trombley beat Lorenzo 4-0. In his second match of the day against a top-10 wrestler, Truax was pinned by the Wolf Pack's Isaac Trumble at the 4:30 mark.