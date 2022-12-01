Former Righetti High School standout Caleb Thomas is part of the Tulane University football team that will host the University of Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PST Saturday at Yulman Stadium on the Tulane campus in New Orleans. Thomas is listed as the No. 2 center on the Green Wave depth chart.
No. 18 Tulane is 10-2, 7-1. No. 22 UCF is 9-3, 6-2. The Knights beat the Green Wave 38-31 at Yulman Stadium during the regular season. Tulane played itself into the conference championship game by winning 27-24 at Cincinnati in its regular season finale.
Thomas was the All-Area MVP as a tight end and a defensive lineman in his 2018 senior season at Righetti. The Warriors lost 45-30 at No. 1 Tulare Union in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 3 championship game that year. That season was Righetti's first in the Central Section after moving from the Southern Section.
Thomas is on track to earn his diploma from Tulane in December then plans to start his master's program. Thomas has rebounded after dealing with back problems in 2022 fall camp.