Prendergast has been a solid contributor for the Pirates for three seasons, but had his best game of the spring in the rout of San Marcos.

He caught two touchdowns and returned another for a pick-six to earn the Norm Clevenger Player of the Game award.

Prendergast leads the team with five touchdown catches in four games. He's caught 13 passes for 172 yards.

