Can Orcutt Academy holds its own against the Mountain League?

The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team had slowly been building toward something.

Coach Tom Robb, who took over the team for the 2016-17 season, had quietly raised the team's win total in each of his first few seasons, going from five wins in his first year to 20 wins in his third.

Then came the 2019-20 season where the Spartans took yet another leap. Under Robb's coaching and with a deep, talented core group, the Spartans went 24-5 overall and won the program's first league title with a 10-0 run through the Ocean League.

They made the CIF Central Section Division 4 semifinals, only to be stopped by the eventual champion, Caruthers.

The Spartans have gone from league pushover, to scrappy underdog, but now, they are no longer the overlooked team that somehow beats expectations.

The Spartans are out to prove that they're a legitimate powerhouse in the making. They'll have plenty of opportunities to show if they can hang with the area's top programs.

"Absolutely," Robb said when ask if the Spartans' confidence is on a different plane this season. "We've been together for awhile. We have added a couple new people but they've caught on quickly. We're definitely confident."

Orcutt Academy is now in the Mountain League, the Central Coast Athletic Association's top conference.

The Spartans are already off to a strong start. They split their season-opening series against Nipomo, another rising program, then swept St. Joseph last week, handing the Knights their first two losses of the season.