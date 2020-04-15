Can sports resume in some form this spring? Arroyo Grande and Nipomo highs still have some hope

"The state of our local area at that time (April 21) will probably be a large factor in the school boards' decision process to keep the door open to possibly return to school at some point this school year or not," the joint statement from Field and Edwards said. "...We are committed to providing some type of culminating athletic experience for our spring student-athletes, especially for our seniors. If AGHS and NHS are the only schools to return then a senior night experience with our two schools will be what we do.

+7 Central Coast Classic: Santa Maria football's thrilling road win at South El Monte in CIF semifinals Quarterback Blake Truhitte ran for four scores, threw for another and the defense checked a high-powered South El Monte offense as the Saints won this CIF Southern Section Division 12 semifinal 35-14 at South El Monte High School.

"We know that many of you have worked extremely hard for this spring season and we feel awful that you have not able to reap what you have sown."

As of Wednesday night, San Luis Obispo County had reported 124 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The pandemic has closed most area schools since March 16. Santa Barbara County has 334 total cases.

Newsom issued a statewide shelter-in-place directive March 19. Schools statewide have been closed. Newsom indicated then it was unlikely schools would re-open the rest of the academic year. He seemed to re-iterate that position earlier this month.

Tuesday, the governor indicated there was a possibility he would modify the statewide shelter-in-place order, provided six key indicators were met.

+2 Hancock football: Kris Dutra relinquishes head coaching role after 19 seasons; Seth Damron takes over Dutra, who will stay on with the program as a coordinator, went 119-81 in his 19 seasons at Hancock and is the school's all-time wins leader.