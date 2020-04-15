Can sports resume in some form this spring? Arroyo Grande and Nipomo highs still have some hope

Though they seem to acknowledge the hope is small, Arroyo Grande High School athletic director Stephen Field and his counterpart at Nipomo, Russ Edwards, were holding out hope there would be some sort of resumption of the spring sports seasons for their athletes, however limited.
In a recent social media post the two stated, “per yesterday’s email, the Lucia Mar School District has not shut the door yet on returning to school this year.
“Although there is no immediate end in sight it is only April 9. The next school board meeting is April 21. The state of our local area at that time will probably be a huge factor in the school board’s decision process to keep the door open to possibly return to school at this point this school year or not. So let’s all continue to do our part to stay ‘social distanced’ and get this curve tracking downward.”
There were some exciting team story lines. But there were also plentiful of individual performances to take note of.
Field and Edwards acknowledged that any possibility of a league championship for their teams was gone since Santa Maria Valley schools, whose teams comprise a good part of their respective leagues, are closed for the rest of the academic year.
The CIF State Office said in an April 3 statement that all spring sports post-season events were cancelled.
Field and Edwards said in the post that they had contacted CIF Central Section Commissioner Jim Crichlow and that Crichlow gave them permission to hold athletic contests upon re-opening of schools provided it was safe to do so and everyone adhered to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s distancing guidelines.
"The state of our local area at that time (April 21) will probably be a large factor in the school boards' decision process to keep the door open to possibly return to school at some point this school year or not," the joint statement from Field and Edwards said. "...We are committed to providing some type of culminating athletic experience for our spring student-athletes, especially for our seniors. If AGHS and NHS are the only schools to return then a senior night experience with our two schools will be what we do.
"We know that many of you have worked extremely hard for this spring season and we feel awful that you have not able to reap what you have sown."
As of Wednesday night, San Luis Obispo County had reported 124 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The pandemic has closed most area schools since March 16. Santa Barbara County has 334 total cases.
Newsom issued a statewide shelter-in-place directive March 19. Schools statewide have been closed. Newsom indicated then it was unlikely schools would re-open the rest of the academic year. He seemed to re-iterate that position earlier this month.
Tuesday, the governor indicated there was a possibility he would modify the statewide shelter-in-place order, provided six key indicators were met.
He said any re-opening of the state’s economy would be gradual, and cautioned that lifting regulations too soon could result in dire consequences concerning the spread of the virus.
Newsom said he did not have a date in mind as far as the possible modifying of the directive. If the six conditions were met by the first week in May, he told reporters, “Ask me the question then.”
Newsom did not indicate Tuesday whether or not schools would be included in any modifications to the shelter-in-place directive.
He said local officials would play a “profound and outsize influence,” on any decision to lift public health orders.
The last athletic contests to be played on the Central Coast to date took place on March 13.
"I can not help but continue to grab at the hope that our teams will be able to compete at some capacity," Field said. "School districts around the state are announcing their closures with the continuation of distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. LMUSD has not varied from its last closure announcements which last through the month of April, and the school board meets again this coming Tuesday. We will continue to update you as soon as further information is released."
