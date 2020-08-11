Candidates finalized for Santa Maria City Council, mayoral seats

Santa Maria voters will see a mix of incumbents and challengers on the Nov. 3 ballot, with the final list of candidates confirmed for the City Council districts 1 and 2 seats, the mayor's seat, and the positions of city treasurer and city clerk.

The filing period for candidates opened July 13 and closed Aug. 7, during which time candidates had to complete filing paperwork and City Council candidates were required to collect at least 20 signatures from members of their district.

The list of candidates will be posted on the city elections page later this week after the order of candidates is determined for the ballot, Deputy City Clerk Beth Cleary said.

While the mayor, city clerk and treasurer positions are elected in a citywide race, this year will be the first time the City Council features representatives from four distinct districts, finalized in 2017, with candidates elected by voters from their district.

In 2018, council members Etta Waterfield and Gloria Soto were elected to available positions for Districts 3 and 4, respectively. Council members Mike Cordero and Michael Moats were permitted to finish their terms through 2020 before facing district elections. City Council candidates running this year are required to be from the districts they represent, making District 2-based Cordero eligible to seek re-election, but Moats ineligible. According to Cleary, there are no term limits for the mayor or City Council positions that restrict who may seek re-election. Since the start of the filing period, Gary Michaels, who filed to run for Santa Maria City Council's District 1 in May, is confirmed to no longer be running for the position. With that, here are the final candidates who have filed to run in the Nov. 3 election: Santa Maria City mayor Alice Patino — Incumbent Will Smith — Challenger Alberto Ugalde — Challenger Santa Maria City Council, District 1 Brian Billones — Challenger Christopher Diaz — Challenger Carlos Esobedo — Challenger Osvaldo Sotelo — Challenger Santa Maria City Council, District 2 Mike Cordero — Incumbent Santa Maria city treasurer Teressa Hall - Incumbent Santa Maria city clerk Patti Rodriguez — Incumbent Registering to vote Voter registration forms are available by request at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.; the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.; and at the County Elections Office, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway. Postage is prepaid on the registration forms. Online registration is available through the secretary of state’s website at registertovote.ca.gov. However, city officials don’t advise registering online within 45 days of the election, because the registration may not be processed in time to vote Nov. 3. For information about Santa Maria’s election, qualifications for an elected office and voter registration, call the City Clerk’s Office or visit the city’s elections webpage at www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/city-clerk-records/election-candidate-information.

