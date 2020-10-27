Candidates vie for two seats on Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District school board

The 2020 election features five candidates running for two seats on the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District board of trustees. Exiting board members will be Eileen Preston and Christine Burtness.

Janine Robitaille-Filippin, Santa Ynez

Janine Robitaille-Filippin, a fitness instructor, board member of Sports Outreach Institute and 25-year Santa Ynez resident, said before she and her husband sent their four sons through high school she thought she had seen it all.

"Last year, we lost a friend’s son to an accidental drug overdose. He was a freshman, 14 years old," said Robitaille-Filippin, identifying that particular incident as her motivation to run for office. "We asked the administration what their plans were to address his tragic death and the alarmingly high rate of drugs among students in the valley. Their response was 'we put up a poster.' Honestly, that isn’t good enough."

Robitaille-Filippin points to research that states half of all cases of drug overdoses in the United States are from fentanyl.

"We lost a former student, 21 years of age, to a fentanyl overdose in 2019," she said. "I can tell you from experience, posters don’t work. Children emulate adults. The opioid crisis among students in the United States is not divorced from the same crisis among adults."

Further, Robitaille-Filippin believes that failed policies and inordinate spending on school facilities while laying off essential staff and cutting established programs are issues that need immediate attention.