There are several players putting up eye-popping stats on the hardwood, but Solorio's numbers are among the best.

She's been dominant as Santa Maria has raced out to a 4-0 start in the Ocean League. She had 31 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Pioneer Valley on Friday.

Solorio had 53 points and 27 rebounds in two wins over the Panthers last week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.