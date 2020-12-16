You are the owner of this article.
Carlton Brown III, Mission Prep to Nevada

Carlton Brown III.jpg

Mission Prep tight end Carlton Brown III signed with Nevada on Wednesday, honoring a verbal commitment he made earlier this year.

High School: Mission Prep

Height: 6-6

Weight: 200

Class: 2021

Offers (10):

  • Nevada (SIGNED)
  • Oregon State
  • Fresno State
  • Utah State
  • UNLV
  • San Diego State
  • Liberty
  • Cal Poly
  • Utah
  • UC Davis

Brown fits a similar profile to Berkeley, an athlete with good size who thrives on the basketball court. He's all of 6-foot-6 and seems to have a bright future at Nevada, which has shown an ability to produce tight ends with current TE Cole Turner having 44 catches for 550 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games.

Brown picked the Wolf Pack over a bevy of programs, including two Pac-12 offers. The tight end held offers from Oregon State, Utah, Fresno State, Liberty, UC Davis, Cal Poly, San Diego State, UNLV and Utah State.

