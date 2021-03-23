You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB

Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB

031921 SY Lompoc football 04.JPG
Buy Now

Lompoc’s Cavin Ross runs the option against Santa Ynez’s Nick Crandall at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.

In Lompoc, sophomore quarterback Cavin Ross showed he used the time off wisely. Ross, who started for Lompoc as a freshman in 2019, threw for 345 yards and three scores as the Braves beat Santa Ynez 24-7. 

Cavin Ross, Lompoc, SO, QB: 21 for 32 passing, 345 yards, 3 TDs, INT.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News