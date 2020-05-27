Central Coast Classic: A look back at Nipomo's CIF title football win in 2014

Kimball appeared to effectively end the game with an interception. Personal fouls on both teams negated the play, but the Titans tackled Isaac Mowbray at the Nipomo 35 to end it.

Nipomo had 124 yards of offense at intermission but ran the ball effectively in the second half.

Antonio Navarro’s one-yard run ended a 15-play, 70-yard scoring drive with 2:26 left in the third quarter. Kimball’s point-after kick put Nipomo ahead 14-13.

Most of the work on the drive was done on the ground, although Kimball shook off a tackle in the backfield on a third-down pass and ran for eight yards and a first down to keep the drive alive.

“Just straight ahead drive-blocking,” said Pu’a about the Nipomo ground work on the drive. “Smashmouth football.”

Albright hit Kimball with a strike for 38 yards to the Eagles 2. That set up a Michael Jordan two-yard run for the first score of the game.

The Eagles scored four plays later when Bradley Mowbray connected with Isaac Mowbray on a seven-yard touchdown pass.

Nipomo failed to take advantage of short fields three times in the second quarter, and Noah Mowbray broke up Kimball’s pass in the end zone for Kai Givogue on a fake field goal try on fourth down.