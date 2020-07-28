Central Coast Classic: A look back at Nipomo's girls cross country team and their first CIF title

The first CIF Central Section title in school history came to Nipomo High in the fall of 2019.
That year's girls cross country squad earned that distinction with a remarkable performance at the Central Section Finals at Woodward Park in Fresno.
The team's hard work paid off in the form of the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship.
The Titans out-scored second-place Oakhurst Yosemite 60-78 at Woodward Park in Fresno for the D4 championship in qualifying for the state meet.
That title gave Nipomo High three CIF championships in its history: The football team and the boys swimming squad each won one when Nipomo was a member of the CIF Southern Section.
Sophomore Illiana Murguia was consistently Nipomo's top runner this season, and she led the Titans at the Division 4 meet. Murguia finished sixth in 20 minutes, 2.45 seconds over the 5K course.
"All that hard work — the girls have been talking from day one about (winning the sectional championship) and they did it," Nipomo coach Jeff Long said that day.
"They did a fantastic job today."
The sectional championship was the first girls cross country one in Nipomo school history and the third overall.
Nipomo's girls got the job done with typically good grouping. Kayden Sanders, the second Titans runner, finished 12th. Sisters Itzel and Ximena Hinojosa finished 16th and 17th, respectively. Kate Barnett, Nipomo's fifth and final scoring runner, finished 21st.
Vanessa Pedroza and Kacie Slover rounded out the Nipomo squad at the Division 4 meet. Pedroza finished 38th. Slover, a state meet qualifier as an individual in 2018, finished in the top half, in 47th. Slover was coming off an injury.
"Kacie, just coming off an injury, ran a great race today," said Long.
All of Nipomo's runners except sophomores Murguia and Slover were freshmen last year.
Though the Titans slipped some at the state meet, they had a banner year overall. Nipomo won the Ocean League championship easily and their victory was voted one of the top sports stories of 2019 by the Times and Record's sports staffs.
On the same day the Nipomo girls won the Division 4 championship, three Santa Maria Valley runners qualified for the state meet as individuals.
Santa Maria junior Yair Torres got in with a fifth-place finish, in 16:08.10 in the Division 2 boys race. Righetti senior Naylea Calderon qualified with a seventh-place finish in 20:12.19 in the Division 3 girls race.
Orcutt Academy junior Izzy Wasserman, a first-year cross country runner, finished eighth in the Division 4 girls race.
Wasserman won at the Ocean League meet.
CIF Southern Section member Midland made the best showing of any locals at the state meet. In their first state meet appearance, the Oaks finished sixth in the Division 5 boys race.
Will Goddard led the Oaks with an eighth-place finish there.
Player of the Decade Tuesday Update
Update - Tuesday 10:00 a.m.
Players
|Santa Maria Times
|Lompoc Record
|Santa Ynez Valley News
|Vote Totals
|Caleb Thomas
|391
|169
181
|741
|Mike McCoy
|277
|202
|290
|769
|Patrick Laird
|391
|26
|34
|451
|Nick Kimball
274
|77
|80
|431
|Total Votes
|1333
|474
585
|2392
Wow, what a difference a day makes!
With a big push of more than 500 new votes overnight, both races are looking pretty close. Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy took a slight lead over Caleb Thomas from Righetti, and Mission Prep's Patrick Laird made a big comeback to now lead Nipomo's Nick Kimball by 20 votes.
Share this story and the polls with your friends, family or booster clubs to help your favorite player make it over the top.
There is still plenty of time to vote so make sure you get your vote in!
Four remain: Thomas, McCoy, Laird and Kimball
Here we are.
After thousands of votes have been cast in two rounds of voting, we are down to the final four candidates for the Central Coast Player of the Decade award.
And the surprises keep coming.
Both the top seeds in the Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County brackets have been eliminated in stunning upsets.
Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs was eliminated in the first round of voting and Lompoc's Toa Taua was eliminated in the second round.
Who's left? A very respectable group of four players.
The two remaining candidates from Santa Barbara County are former Righetti standout lineman Caleb Thomas and former Santa Ynez quarterback Mike McCoy.
The San Luis Obispo County finalists are Nipomo graduate Nick Kimball and former Mission Prep running back Patrick Laird.
McCoy, the fifth seed, knocked off a pair of brothers to make it to the Santa Barbara final. McCoy first beat No. 4 seed Ainuu Taua in the opening round of voting then edged Toa Taua in the second round.
McCoy got past Toa Taua 589-394 in total votes.
Thomas, the No. 3 seed, made it to his region's final after receiving 402 total votes in the second round to edge No. 2 seed Lavon Coleman of Lompoc, who gathered 326 votes in the second round.
That means Thomas will go toe-to-toe with McCoy.
The big surprise in the SLO County bracket is that the No. 8 seed has made it to the regional final. That would be the Nipomo High grad Kimball.
The former Titan receiver eased past former Arroyo Grande High standout receiver/defensive back/kicker Garrett Owens 495-220. Kimball was the one who knocked off the No. 1 seed Seth Jacobs in the opening round of voting.
It's shaping up to be quite a battle in the SLO County final. Kimball will go up against the No. 2 seed Laird, who has received the second-most votes through two rounds of voting, just behind Kimball.
Laird has cruised past both of his opponents so far, getting past former Arroyo Grande standout Bradley Mickey in the second round, receiving 564 total votes to Mickey's total of 239.
There were 3,229 total votes cast in the second round, with the poll running from July 16 to July 23.
The regional finals will run through July 31. The winners of those matchups will meet in the area final.
SLO County final: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball
SLO County final: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball.
No. 2 Patrick Laird's career stats:
Rushing: 4,551 yards rushing, 50 TDs (3,117 yards rushing, 32 TDs as senior)
College: Played running back at Cal.
Note: Currently on Miami Dolphins' roster. Only area player to score an NFL TD last decade.
No. 8 Nick Kimball's career stats:
Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014)
Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs
College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.
Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.
Vote: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball
Santa Barbara County final: No. 3 Caleb Thomas vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
Caleb Thomas' career stats:
Defense: 103 total tackles (86 solo), 21 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, INT.
College: Red-shirted last year at Tulane.
Note: 2018 All-Area MVP.
Mike McCoy's career stats:
Passing: 141 for 251 for 2,524 yards, 23 TDs, 14 INTs
Rushing: 123 carries, 1,091 yards, 13 TDs
Receiving: 33 catches, 510 yards, 5 TDs
All-purpose: 2,488 yards
Defense: 90 tackles (56 solo), 5 TFLs; 11 INTs, 21 pass breakups, 205 INT return yards
Kicking: 103 kickoffs for 4,071 yards, 23 TBs; 90 punts, 2,998 yards, 18 inside 20
Returns: 32 kickoff returns 682 yards, TD
Scoring: 21 TDs scored, 108 kick points; 9 for 11 on field goals, long of 48; 81 for 85 on PATs
College: Set to play at Hancock
Vote: No. 3 Caleb Thomas vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa…
