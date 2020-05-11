Central Coast Classic: Arroyo Grande's girls finished three-peat with 2010 title

+6 Senior Spotlight: Cabrillo's Antoinette Terrones unhampered by vision impairment Cabrillo High School senior Antoinette Terrones has zero peripheral vision, yet she will be playing intercollegiate soccer, either for Denver-based Regis University or Hawaii-Hilo.

With the score 6-6, Walters uncorked a promising high shot. Lippert just got a hand on it and the shot rolled along the top post - then rolled off.

Lippert finished her high school career with a third consecutive divisional championship in 2010.

She set the school saves record. She also set the CIF Southern Section record for career saves.

“She didn’t have a back-up her sophomore or junior year,” said veteran Arroyo Grande coach Steven Allen. “She never had to share time.”

Lippert had a back-up in 2010, Kylie Anderson.

After completing the Division 4 three-peat, the Eagles did what they had done the previous two times - players and coaches jumped into the pool.

The Eagles had to labor especially hard for the 2010 crown. The Spartans led 3-1 early. Stephanie Stern led Arroyo Grande’s comeback and wound up with three goals.

“Winning a (divisional) championship never gets old, especially with the way we won the last one - in the last 30 seconds,” said Allen.

Lippert subsequently signed with Cal. The Southern Section moved the Eagles to Division 3 the following season.