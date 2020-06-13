You are the owner of this article.
Central Coast Classic: Jacqui Prober scores game-winning run for College World Series title
Jacqui Prober didn’t exactly get a baserunner’s dream in this June 4, 2019 championship game.

Prober delivered with The Slide that gave the UCLA softball team the national championship anyway. Prober scored the winning run as No. 2 UCLA beat No. 1 Oklahoma 5-4 and defeated the Sooners two games to none for the national title. The Righetti High School graduate was on second base as a pinch runner in the bottom of the seventh. She took off as a ball off the bat of Kinsley Washington headed toward left field.

The hit wasn’t exactly a shot but Oklahoma left fielder Falepolima Aviu got to the ball quickly, not with her momentum going away from home plate but with her momentum going toward it.

UCLA's Delanie Wisz and Jacqui Prober cope with season's cancellation

UCLA's Delanie Wisz and Jacqui Prober cope with season's cancellation

Wisz was the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week for her output for the Bruins in their six games spanning March 2-8. She had at least one hit in five of the six games, RBIs in four, and her RBI double against No. 16 Michigan, three-run homer against No. 22 University of Central Florida and grand slam against No. 18 Minnesota were all game-winning hits.

Then it all ended.

Avis’s throw was slightly up the line but it brought Oklahoma catcher Lynnsie Elam toward Prober.

“I saw the ball get there before me, so I knew I had to do anything to avoid the tag,” Prober said a few days later.

Elam was in position to make the tag when she got the ball. Prober twisted away from Elam, slid and deftly avoided the tag.

“All props to (Prober) for the slide,” Washington told a television interviewer afterward.

Seconds after Prober scored, her happy teammates came pouring out of the dugout and the exuberant Bruins formed a dog pile.

“It definitely felt surreal,” said Prober.

“I was just trying to do my job, pick up the third base (coach’s signal). I picked him up, and I knew I just had to do my best to avoid the tag and be safe.”

Prober got a good jump when the ball left Washington’s bat. Some runners take a wide turn when they rounded third, but Prober helped herself by keeping her turn tight.

Prober made her mark as a UCLA pinch runner and, with the game and the WCWS title on the line, she showed that night why the UCLA staff put her in there.

Prober scored 11 runs as a pinch runner for the Bruins. Teammate and and close friend Stevie Wisz, who also played for Righetti, scored eight runs herself as a pinch runner that season.

Wisz is a heart disease survivor who subsequently underwent successful open heart surgery.

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the rest of the NCAA spring season in March.

The NCAA subsequently awarded affected athletes an extra season of eligibility. At press time, Prober had not said whether or not she would take the extra season of eligibility.

