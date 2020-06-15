Central Coast Classic: Remember the night Quinton Adlesh scored 50 points against St. Joe's?

It was Feb. 4, 2015 when Quinton Adlesh stepped onto a court he knew all too well.
On that Wednesday night, Adlesh was a senior point guard for Mission Prep. But he wasn't in his home gym, but rather St. Joseph's Hufschulte Gymnasium.
Adlesh knew the gym well because he would visit it while his three older brothers, Ryan, Brannon and Nolan Adlesh, played for St. Joseph.
Quinton Adlesh, though, never suited up for the Knights. He instead played at league rival Mission Prep.
So, in his final appearance in that familiar gym, Adlesh put up the performance of his high school career.
Adlesh dropped 50 points on the Knights that night, 34 of which came in the second half. That scoring outburst was needed to put St. Joseph away as Mission Prep prevailed 86-72 for a PAC 8 League win. The game was tied at 38 at halftime.
That performance still stands as the final time an Adlesh played a competitive game in that gym after all four brothers played high school hoops in the area.
🗣️ Hear from @QuintonAdlesh on why he chose to join the #TrojanFamily. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/pc24MpK6bw— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) April 2, 2019
What a way to go out.
"My oldest brother played his first game in here and I'm the last of the brothers so it's probably the last time an Adlesh will play in this gym," Adlesh said after that game. "I think my brothers would be proud."
Adlesh also had 11 rebounds and 10 assists, making for an unofficial triple-double.
Adlesh spent many nights pulling for St. Joseph while his brothers were playing for the Knights.
The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa…
That was not the case on this night. Adlesh showed flares of intensity after a number of made baskets while willing his team to a win.
"I spent a lot of time in here for games. I live in AG so not as much time shooting and stuff," Adlesh said. "But I came to all the games and even cried in the stands when they lost in CIF."
JoJo Walker led St. Joseph with 25 points, Mason Jones added 15, Scott McBeth had nine and Chris Barganier had eight in that game.
But it wasn't a solo effort for the Royals as guard Brandon Jones added 23 points for Mission Prep.
Area athletes have been pulling in scholarship offers to continue their football careers at the next level.
Adlesh felt the Royals ran the offense efficiently and effectively, making all the right moves for high-percentage looks.
"I think we did a good job of looking for good shots, we didn't settle a lot," he said. "I tried to find my teammates early so I can free myself up and my shot was falling. So it worked out."
Mission Prep coach Terrance Harris was impressed with Adlesh's performance.
With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going…
"Quinton had some huge baskets and we kept grinding," he said. "I give St. Joseph all the credit, they came back, fought hard and wouldn't let us put them away."
St. Joseph coach Tom Mott said having his top defender, Barganier, in foul trouble was a big hurdle for the Knights.
"Our best defensive player was limited in his minutes tonight because of fouls, that put us in a disadvantage there," Mott said. "We went into some stretches with not being able to score and they're a good team and they kept scoring throughout all 32 minutes."
Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the c…
Asked about Adlesh's scoring night, Mott said, "I wouldn't trade my guys for anybody."
Adlesh went on to play at Columbia in New York before transferring back to his home state to play at USC this past season, which was ultimately cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Adlesh graduated from the Ivy League school, where he made 180 career 3-point baskets, good for fourth all-time in the program's history. He averaged 13.5 points in his final season as a Lion. Adlesh appeared in 29 games for USC this season averaging 12 minutes a game and shooting 34 percent from 3-point range.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!