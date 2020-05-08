Central Coast Classic: Remembering Hunter Walker's big night in January of 2012 vs. St. Joseph

Cameron Walker had at least the most decorated career a Righetti High School basketball player has ever had.

Walker was all-everything before he graduated and went off to play at Stanford.

However, Cam’s big brother, Hunter Walker, had a pretty storied basketball career at Righetti too before HE graduated and went off to play for UC San Diego.

Hunter Walker had plenty of big nights in a Righetti uniform. One of those was in early January of 2012. He was a senior then. Cameron Walker was a freshman.

The Warriors played St. Joseph at Righetti that night in the first game of the Foster Road rivals’ customary home-and-home series. The gym is typically packed when these two play each other, and that night was no different.

Hunter Walker went off for 25 points in Righetti’s 71-64 win. He struggled a good deal of the game then got hot when it mattered most.

“Let’s see if he takes over the game,” a Righetti fan said at one point. Hunter Walker did. From the 3:11 mark of the third quarter on, he scored 20 of his team’s last 30 points.

“I was having trouble hitting my shot, and they sagged off a little bit to try to defend against the drives,” Hunter Walker said afterward.