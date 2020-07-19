You are the owner of this article.
Central Coast Classic: remembering St. Joseph's CIF Central Section golf title from 2019
Central Coast Classic: remembering St. Joseph's CIF Central Section golf title from 2019

Members of the St. Joseph golf team pose for a picture with coach Jim Fosdick after winning the CIF Central Section Division 3 title on May 6, 2019. The Knights were one of two Santa Maria Valley teams to win a CIF Central Section title in the first year area school's moved to the Central Section, joining Righetti's boys wrestling team. 

 Contributed photo

The first sectional boys golf championship in school history belongs to the 2019 St. Joseph squad.

The Knights won the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia, May 6 with a team score of 412. St. Joseph's Luke Adam had the best individual score, a one-under 70.

Adam earned the Division 3 individual championship.

St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick told the Times' Joe Bailey that the 2019 Division 3 title was the first divisional championship for a St. Joseph boys golf team.

Not only did the Knights breeze past the rest of the Division 3 field, "We beat all the Division 2 schools too," said Fosdick.

The veteran St. Joseph coach said there were nine teams in Division 3 and three in Division 2.

St. Joseph finished well ahead of Division 2 runner-up Chowchilla, which had a team score of 452, and Morro Bay, which finished third at 460.

Behind Adam, Caleb Rodriguez shot the second-best score for the Knights, a 79. Dylan Spiess followed with an 80. Jayce Gamble came in at 89 and Grayson Arnsdorf shot a 93.

When it came to his team winning a title, "I'm pretty stoked about this," Fosdick told Bailey. "Pretty stoked.

"This is the first CIF trophy (a boys golf team) has ever won, and we've had some pretty good golfers."

Fodick said Adam's tee shots made Adam's big round possible.

"I think from what he told me, his driver was key," Fosdick told Bailey.

"He hit almost every fairway, and when you do that you eliminate big holes."

Fosdick said Adam had five birdies and four bogeys.

"It's a course he's not used to," Fosdick said to Bailey.

The veteran coach said the Knights went to the Valley Oaks course that Sunday and played in the afternoon.

"You can't take too many notes in three hours," Fosdick said. "But he's been striking the ball good. With every 18-hole round he's played this year, he's averaging 72. On the nine-holers, he'll shoot a 40 or 39, or 35 or 36.

"With those 18-hole rounds, his head just gets in a better place throughout the round than a nine-holer."

Fosdick told Bailey he expected Adam, Rodriguez and Spiess to move on to the CIF Individual Finals at River Island in Porterville.

Adam, a senior, signed with Cal Poly before the Division 3 tournament started.

The 2019 season was the Knights' first in the Central Section. St. Joseph, along with most of the other Central Coast programs, moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section effective in the 2018-19 school year.

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out most of the St. Joseph boys golf team's 2020 season. The last sports events on the Central Coast to date took place March 13.    

