Central Coast Classic: Righetti baseball wasn't sure what to expect after moving to the Central Section last season. They found out they certainly belonged in the top division.

The Righetti baseball team’s first playoff game in the CIF Central Section, in 2019, was a success.
It was a success because Ryan Delgado guessed right in the sixth inning.
“I was looking for a high fastball,” Delgado said.
He got it, and Delgado smacked a two-run home run to left off Bakersfield Centennial right-hander Tyler McCurtain. That was the game-winning hit, and No. 4 Righetti held off No. 13 Centennial for a 5-3 win at Righetti in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs.
Delgado’s home run put Righetti ahead 5-2. Delgado relieved Righetti starting pitcher Caleb Dulay late and struck out the first batter in the seventh.
He struck out the next batter too, but the third strike missed outside so badly the batter made it to first base ahead of the throw from catcher Andrew Gonzalez after Gonzalez sprinted to retrieve the ball.
Delgado hit the next batter then got a force at second on a grounder to Tompkins. The Golden Hawks got a run on a wild pitch, but Delgado finally caught Mason Moccardini, the potential tying run, looking at strike three to end it.
Lachemann was hoping for an eventful send off in 2020, but the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's a shame, too, as Lachemann's Eagles were 8-1 on the season and had hopes for a Mountain League title and a deep run in the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs.
Tompkins struck out in the first inning and again in the fourth with a runner on second base and two outs, but he delivered in the fifth. He jumped all over a high fastball and drove in Brandon Giddings from second base to put the Warriors ahead 3-2.
“I had struck out twice, and I was just looking for something to drive,” said Tompkins.
The Golden Hawks went ahead in the fourth, but Dulay kept them to a run after they had the bases loaded and no outs.
“We talk about minimizing, and Caleb kept the damage in the fourth to a minimum,” said Righetti coach Kyle Tognazzini.
Senior Spotlight: After playing four years of baseball at St. Joseph High School, the last two (well, counting a truncated senior season) on the varsity, Aden Anderson hopes his baseball career isn't over.
“That was big. They were in position to break it open.”
Righetti evened the score for the second time, at 2-2 in the fourth with an unearned run. Gonzales plated Quigley Espinola with a sacrifice fly.
Dulay made a lot of his best pitches when he was in the toughest spots.
After five innings the Golden Hawks had out-hit the Warriors 8-6, yet Righetti was ahead 3-2. Centennial stranded five runners in scoring position against Dulay.
“The palm ball was working really well for me today,” said Dulay. “That was my main ‘out’ pitch when I was in the toughest spots.”
Jake Steels had two hits for Righetti. Seven other Warriors had one hit.
Righetti won its next playoff game then took a tough 2-1 loss at home to Bakersfield Frontier in the semis. Clovis beat Frontier in the Division 1 championship game.
Santa_Maria_Times_Sun__May_12__2019_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sun__Jun_16__2019_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Sun__Mar_3__2019_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Thu__May_9__2019_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Thu__May_16__2019_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Tue__May_7__2019_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__May_1__2019_.jpg
Santa_Maria_Times_Wed__May_29__2019_.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 11.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 01.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 02.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 03.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 04.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 05.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 06.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 07.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 08.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 09.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 10.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 12.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 13.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 14.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 15.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 16.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 17.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 18.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 19.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 20.jpg
051519 Righetti vs Frontier 21.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 02.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 03.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 04.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 05.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 06.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 07.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 01.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 08.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 09.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 10.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 11.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 12.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 13.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 14.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 15.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 16.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 17.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 18.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 19.jpg
051119 Liberty RHS baseball 20.jpg
050819 Centennial RHS baseball 01.jpg
050819 Centennial RHS baseball 02.jpg
050819 Centennial RHS baseball 03.jpg
050819 Centennial RHS baseball 04.jpg
050819 Centennial RHS baseball 05.jpg
050819 Centennial RHS baseball 06.jpg
050819 Centennial RHS baseball 07.jpg
050819 Centennial RHS baseball 08.jpg
050819 Centennial RHS baseball 09.jpg
050819 Centennial RHS baseball 10.jpg
050819 Centennial RHS baseball 11.jpg
050819 Centennial RHS baseball 12.jpg
050819 Centennial RHS baseball 13.jpg
050819 Centennial RHS baseball 14.jpg
040319ERAG03.jpg
040319ERAG02.jpg
040319ERAG01.jpg
040319ERAG04.jpg
040319ERAG05.jpg
040319ERAG06.jpg
040319ERAG07.jpg
040319ERAG08.jpg
040319ERAG09.jpg
040319ERAG10.jpg
040319ERAG11.jpg
040319ERAG12.jpg
040319ERAG13.jpg
040319ERAG14.jpg
040319ERAG15.jpg
040319ERAG16.jpg
040319ERAG17.jpg
040319ERAG18.jpg
040319ERAG19.jpg
040319ERAG20.jpg
040319ERAG21.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 05.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 06.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 07.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 08.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 09.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 10.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 11.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 12.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 13.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 14.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 15.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 16.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 01.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 02.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 03.jpg
032219 Righetti SJ baseball 04.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!