Central Coast Classic: Righetti boys water polo team completes back-to-back title run

Pioneer Valley softball coach Kristina Sewell saw to it that her seven seniors got some recognition.

Wednesday night, she gave each of the seven their own drive through parade at each of their homes. The seven seniors on the Pioneer Valley softball squad are Leticia Perez, Serenity O'Nan, Monique Gomez, Lisette Guzman, Breanna Galaites, Gizelle Melero and Amanda Casares.