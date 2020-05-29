You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Central Coast Classic: Righetti boys water polo team completes back-to-back title run
Central Coast Classic

Central Coast Classic: Righetti boys water polo team completes back-to-back title run

From 2012-2015, the Righetti boys water polo team made four consecutive CIF Southern Section divisional title game appearances.

The Warriors won the last two.

La Crescenta Crescenta Valley scored the first goal in this November, 2015 Division 4 title game match-up at the William Woollett Center in Irvine. After that, it was just about all Righetti.

The top-ranked Warriors scored 11 of the last 12 goals and eased to an 11-2 win, completing a back-to-back divisional title run under Righetti co-coaches Kyle Shaffer and Rob Knight.

The second-ranked Falcons scored at the 2:46 mark of the first quarter. They did not score again until there were 27 seconds left in the game.

"Our whole team worked well on defense," Righetti goalkeeper Thomas Lane said to the Times afterward.

"And our offense helped our defense because (Crescenta Valley) had to cover the counter, so they couldn't commit all the way to offense. We worked together really well today."

Righetti edged Cerritos in double overtime to win the 2014 divisional championship. This one did not have that kind of drama.

Robert Yolar-Groppetti scored at the end of the first quarter to tie it up, Ryker Dacus scored twice early in the second quarter and the Warriors were on their way to a title repeat.

Caleb Sandberg and Kyle Goodrich scored later in the second quarter, and the Righetti lead was 5-1 at halftime. The Warriors defenders made sure the Falcons were never really in contention after that.

"We always stress defense, and it showed," Knight said afterward. "We clamped down on them. It's always nice to play the final that way."

Knight said afterward that Righetti's stifling defense started with two-meter defender Austin Nims.

"He can control the middle by himself."

Dacus finished with three goals. He, Goodrich, Nims, Andrew Rivera and Esteban Orozco tallied in the third quarter as the Warriors broke the game open. Immediately after the game was over, they jumped into the pool en masse for a celebratory swim.

+4
Pioneer Valley softball team seniors get a drive-through parade

Pioneer Valley softball team seniors get a drive-through parade

Pioneer Valley softball coach Kristina Sewell saw to it that her seven seniors got some recognition.

Wednesday night, she gave each of the seven their own drive through parade at each of their homes. The seven seniors on the Pioneer Valley softball squad are Leticia Perez, Serenity O'Nan, Monique Gomez, Lisette Guzman, Breanna Galaites, Gizelle Melero and Amanda Casares.

Righetti out-scored its opposition by a combined 62-17 in its 2015 playoff run. The "closest" game during that span was a 12-5 win for the Warriors over El Segundo in the semifinals.

Afterward, Lane said that the Warriors' success was a product of hard work.

"It's easy to work hard when you're working with your brothers," Lane said. "You look over and everybody is working hard. You can't let your team down."

The 2015 sectional divisional title was the last one the Warriors have won to date. Righetti moved up into the Southern Section's Division 1 afterward then the school joined most of the other area athletic programs in a move to the Central Section in 2018.

The Warriors have competed in the Central Section's Division 1 the last two seasons, making the CIF Final in 2018.

Senior Spotlight Series: Profiles of area nominees for Athlete of the Year and Student Athlete of the Year

Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The athletes featured here were their school's nominee for Athlete of the Year or Student Athlete of the Year for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table's end-of-year banquet that has been canceled due to the outbreak.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Obituaries

Cornell B. Fuggs

  • Updated

Cornell B. Fuggs, resident of Lompoc died Friday, May 15, 2020, at the age of 63. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors. Starbucklind.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News