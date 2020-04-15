Central Coast Classic: Santa Maria football's thrilling road win at South El Monte in CIF semifinals

The Saints held star Eagles back Sal Tovar to 50 yards in the first half, but Tovar broke loose for a 58-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half.

The Eagles drew within 21-14 when Daniel Olmos hit Jarvis Alexander-Godinez for an 11-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter.

The Saints re-gained the momentum when they answered with a 67-yard scoring drive. Truhitte finished it with an 11-yard touchdown run.

The Saints forced the Eagles to go three-and-out the next series, Truhitte scored on a 17-yard run and the Saints were on their way.

Tovar rushed for more than 2,000 yards that year. The Saints kept him to a fairly quiet 134.

“It was just a matter of knowing the formations,” said Sanchez. “They’d go to the ‘I’, the single back. We knew what they were going to do.”

Bravo and others credited the scout team. “They gave us some beautiful looks in practice of what the opponent is going to do,” Bravo said.

Truhitte ran for 177 yards. Robert Ruiz had another 75. Jon Ramos had seven receptions for 110 total yards. He caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from Truhitte.