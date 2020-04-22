You are the owner of this article.
Central Coast Classic: Santa Maria wins 2005 Division IV soccer championship

Santa Maria High School boys soccer coach Al Garcia made his players a deal in 2005.

Win a CIF Southern Section divisional championship and he would cut off his rather distinctive ponytail, a braided one that he had spent two-plus years growing.

The Saints beat Los Padres League rival Santa Ynez 4-0 at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc for the Division IV title. Off came the ponytail.

"I've learned not to make predictions because I knew I could jinx myself if I did," Garcia told the Times' Scott Forstner back then.

"But from the beginning, I thought this team was good enough to win a CIF title."

However, Garcia said then, "I also know those four elusive games, the four CIF games, were the real meat and potatoes."

The boys soccer program had been a premier one at Santa Maria in the early 2000s. The Saints had made several good playoff runs.

However, there had been no sectional divisional title. Before Garcia's squad broke through in 2005, no Santa Maria team had won a sectional divisional title since the boys water polo team did it in 1991.

Santa Maria had a powerful attack that 2004-05 season, featuring Division IV Offensive Player of the Year Edgar Miranda, Jose Villalba and Eric Navarro, and a defense that Division IV Defensive Player of the Year Eduwiges Aguila anchored.

Garcia was named the Division IV Coach of the Year.

The divisional championship game was pretty much all Santa Maria. Miranda connected for the first goal of the game then scored again.

Villalba connected to make it 3-0 then Navarro hit a shot that nestled into the net just inside the far post for goal number four, the last tally of the game.

At that point, "I turned to the stands and gave them the fist up, signifying this game is over," said Garcia.

Miranda scored a goal in every playoff game.

"There's some question of whether Edgar deserves (the Division IV MVP) honor because he didn't have the stats he had last year," Garcia told Forstner.

"But what Edgar Miranda does in the game makes him the MVP in CIF for our division. What he does in games in unbelievable stuff. He creates stuff that no other player in CIF does."

As for Aguila, "By far, Eduwiges Aguila is one of the finest defensive one-on-one players I've ever seen," Garcia said shortly after Aguila earned the top Division IV defender honor.

"He dedicated himself this year."

The Santa Maria defense racked up shutouts against every opposing team in the league except Santa Ynez then blanked the Pirates in the Division IV championship game. 

When it came to the post-season awards Miranda and Aguila earned, "The accolades are well-deserved," Garcia said.

"The kids just did exactly what they needed to do to win it."

Santa Maria finished 22-2 that season.

Besides Santa Maria, Garcia also coached high school soccer at Righetti and St. Joseph. He was the veteran Hancock College men's soccer coach before stepping down from that position.

Garcia's 2001 Hancock squad made it to the Final Four in the state tournament. 

