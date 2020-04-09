You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Central Coast Classic: The Cassidys adopt Leza and Hosanna in a touching act of kindness

Central Coast Classic: The Cassidys adopt Leza and Hosanna in a touching act of kindness

Then-Nipomo High School girls volleyball coach David Cassidy and his wife, Karen, had come into an inheritance.

“We wanted to do some good with it,” David Cassidy said in a 2014 interview.

So, on July 5, 2011, the Cassidys formally adopted two biologically unrelated youngsters in Ethiopia who would eventually become Leza and Hosanna Cassidy and excel at sports at Arroyo Grande High School.

Leza ran track and cross country. Hosanna was a high-scoring forward for the boys soccer team.

“Karen and I were in the adoption process for two years,” said David Cassidy.

“We started looking at bios of children in Africa who were available for adoption. We wanted an older child, and there weren’t many older children available.”

David Cassidy said, “At first, we were focused solely on adopting Leza. Then we decided we wanted an even number, two girls and two boys (in the household) and we adopted Hosanna.”

Cassidy said then that Leza’s parents both died because of poor health. He said in a 2015 interview that Hosanna’s father died in the Eritrea-Ethiopia border war.

“Hosanna’s mother is still alive, but the poverty rate in Ethiopia is very high,” and the Cassidys decided to adopt Hosanna, David said.

Hosanna Cassidy led the Eagles varsity in scoring as a freshman.

“I’ve played soccer for a long time,” Hosanna Cassidy said in a 2015 interview. “I played youth soccer in Ethiopia. It’s a lot different over there, a lot more aggressive. People don’t take dives over there.”

David Cassidy chuckled.

“When he first started playing here, Hosanna drew yellow cards for running kids over in AYSO soccer. There was a misunderstanding.”

Hosanna laughed and retorted, “Hey! I was just playing good, aggressive soccer.”

Leza Cassidy, who was an Arroyo Grande junior in 2014, said then she was a volleyball player when she came to the United States but, “When I went to Judkins Middle School (in Arroyo Grande), kids who would see me run said I should go out for running.”

In her first interviews while she attended Arroyo Grande Leza Cassidy seemed self-conscious because she was still grasping the English language. She grew more confident in interviews as time went along.

When it came to cross country and track, “I like cross country best because its seven runners (on a team) run in a pack and work together,” she said.

Sean Ricketts, the Arroyo Grande coach then, said Leza Cassidy delivered in some of the team’s biggest meets.

“Last year she was our No. 3 girl in the CIF (Southern Section Division 2) prelims, our No. 4 girl in the (Division 2) finals and our No. 2 girl at the state meet.”

Leza Cassidy eventually became the Arroyo Grande squad’a top runner.

During an interview, David Cassidy gazed at a snack bar on the Arroyo Grande campus.

“While we were (in Ethiopia) we drove through a village,” he said. “On a hillside there were metal containers about a fourth of the size of that snack bar.

“People ate, slept and bathed in a metal container about a fourth of the size of that snack bar. They lived there, if you can call that living. It’s surviving, really.”

David Cassidy said, “The weird thing was, right by the hillside was a Holiday Inn that cost $300 a night to stay in.”

When Leza Cassidy left Ethiopia, her native country’s secondary school attendance rate for females was 15.6 percent.

After she graduated from Arroyo Grande, Leza Cassidy ran for Cuesta College.

The Eritrea-Ethiopia border war, a Wikipedia article said, lasted from May 1998 to June of 2000.

Two of the world’s poorest countries poured millions of dollars into the war, which exacted a toll of tens of thousands of casualties as a direct result of the conflict.

After all that, there were only minor changes in the borders between the two countries.

Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history

With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.

You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News