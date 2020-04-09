Central Coast Classic: The Cassidys adopt Leza and Hosanna in a touching act of kindness

Then-Nipomo High School girls volleyball coach David Cassidy and his wife, Karen, had come into an inheritance.
“We wanted to do some good with it,” David Cassidy said in a 2014 interview.
So, on July 5, 2011, the Cassidys formally adopted two biologically unrelated youngsters in Ethiopia who would eventually become Leza and Hosanna Cassidy and excel at sports at Arroyo Grande High School.
Leza ran track and cross country. Hosanna was a high-scoring forward for the boys soccer team.
“Karen and I were in the adoption process for two years,” said David Cassidy.
Nunez graduated from Santa Maria in 2009. He said he taught chemistry the first half of the 2019-20 year at Anaheim Servite High School, his first full-time teaching job after years of substitute teaching.
“We started looking at bios of children in Africa who were available for adoption. We wanted an older child, and there weren’t many older children available.”
David Cassidy said, “At first, we were focused solely on adopting Leza. Then we decided we wanted an even number, two girls and two boys (in the household) and we adopted Hosanna.”
Cassidy said then that Leza’s parents both died because of poor health. He said in a 2015 interview that Hosanna’s father died in the Eritrea-Ethiopia border war.
Central Coast Classic: Led by JoJo Walker and Gabrys Sadaunykas, St. Joseph captures CIF basketball title in 2016
The Knights had the right mix of talent, with star guard JoJo Walker in backcourt and forward Gabrys Sadaunykas in the front. Scotty McBeth added an adept scoring touch for the Knights. Cristian Rubalcaba was an aggressive defensive-minded point guard. Mason Jones was the extra muscle down low and Colton Brickey could be counted upon to make a big bucket in a tight spot.
“Hosanna’s mother is still alive, but the poverty rate in Ethiopia is very high,” and the Cassidys decided to adopt Hosanna, David said.
Hosanna Cassidy led the Eagles varsity in scoring as a freshman.
“I’ve played soccer for a long time,” Hosanna Cassidy said in a 2015 interview. “I played youth soccer in Ethiopia. It’s a lot different over there, a lot more aggressive. People don’t take dives over there.”
Leza Cassidy, then a 13-year-old orphan, was living in her native Ethiopia during the first part of 2011.
David Cassidy chuckled.
“When he first started playing here, Hosanna drew yellow cards for running kids over in AYSO soccer. There was a misunderstanding.”
Hosanna laughed and retorted, “Hey! I was just playing good, aggressive soccer.”
Leza Cassidy, who was an Arroyo Grande junior in 2014, said then she was a volleyball player when she came to the United States but, “When I went to Judkins Middle School (in Arroyo Grande), kids who would see me run said I should go out for running.”
In her first interviews while she attended Arroyo Grande Leza Cassidy seemed self-conscious because she was still grasping the English language. She grew more confident in interviews as time went along.
When it came to cross country and track, “I like cross country best because its seven runners (on a team) run in a pack and work together,” she said.
Sean Ricketts, the Arroyo Grande coach then, said Leza Cassidy delivered in some of the team’s biggest meets.
“Last year she was our No. 3 girl in the CIF (Southern Section Division 2) prelims, our No. 4 girl in the (Division 2) finals and our No. 2 girl at the state meet.”
Leza Cassidy eventually became the Arroyo Grande squad’a top runner.
During an interview, David Cassidy gazed at a snack bar on the Arroyo Grande campus.
“While we were (in Ethiopia) we drove through a village,” he said. “On a hillside there were metal containers about a fourth of the size of that snack bar.
“People ate, slept and bathed in a metal container about a fourth of the size of that snack bar. They lived there, if you can call that living. It’s surviving, really.”
"At this time, I plan to major in either nursing or construction engineering. They're opposite fields, but I don't really know what I want to do yet," Altheide says.
David Cassidy said, “The weird thing was, right by the hillside was a Holiday Inn that cost $300 a night to stay in.”
When Leza Cassidy left Ethiopia, her native country’s secondary school attendance rate for females was 15.6 percent.
After she graduated from Arroyo Grande, Leza Cassidy ran for Cuesta College.
The Eritrea-Ethiopia border war, a Wikipedia article said, lasted from May 1998 to June of 2000.
Two of the world’s poorest countries poured millions of dollars into the war, which exacted a toll of tens of thousands of casualties as a direct result of the conflict.
After all that, there were only minor changes in the borders between the two countries.
Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history
With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.
You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership.
Bidding to become the first Santa Maria football team ever to beat a Pioneer Valley squad, the Saints held a slight third-quarter lead in this…
In order for the Hancock College football team to earn its second consecutive bowl win, all Bulldogs quarterback Matt Garcia had to do was lit…
The Lompoc Braves went 1-9 in 2009, playing in the tough PAC 7 League with the big schools in the area under legendary coach Robin Luken.
Santa Ynez High School had fielded many fine baseball teams before 2014 — and the the last time a Santa Ynez baseball team had made it to a se…
Righetti senior right-hander Matt Sauer had an ERA of just over 1 going into this 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal, and it figur…
The Saints ended a major drought in 2017. For the first time in 60 years, Santa Maria High School captured a baseball championship.
It really was all about the finish for veteran Valley Christian Academy coach Stan Bickley's girls basketball team when they played for the CI…
Jeff McNeil played in the All-Star Game Tuesday night. Yes. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. The Midsummer Classic. He went 0-for-1 in t…
There are many debates to be had on things concerning the Central Coast. However, there's one topic that, frankly, is not up for discussion. T…
Mark. Brunell. The most successful NFL player from Santa Maria.
From the Vault: Remembering Danny Duffy's days at Cabrillo and his journey all the way to the majors
The Kansas City Royals will kick off their 2019 season a week from today with a home set against the Chicago White Sox. For the first time si…
If you grew up or lived in Santa Maria any time from the 1980s through the early 2000s you were more than likely aware that MLB star Robin Ven…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!