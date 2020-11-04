Central Coast Classic: The night the Santa Ynez and St. Joe's clashed with a playoff berth on the line

An Instant Classic As the high school football season draws near, members of our sports staff is reminiscing some of their favorite football games from years past. Today, we look at the regular-season finale between St. Joseph and Santa Ynez, where the Pirates hoped to end a playoff drought.

The three-season stretch from 2015 to 2017 is a tough one to bring up for Santa Ynez fans.

The Pirate football team went 23-7 in that span, with two eight-win seasons and a 7-3 campaign.

What did the Pirates get to show for going 16 games over .500 in three seasons? Not a single playoff berth, thanks to a lop-sided league alignment and a bad-luck playoff division draw.

The Pirates' run was capped by one of the most noteworthy games this reporter has covered in 10 seasons of high school ball.

It was a Friday night in November of 2017 in Orcutt. The Pirates, sitting at 8-1 and chomping at the bit for a playoff berth and a big Los Padres League win, were playing at St. Joseph High School.

Santa Ynez was a Division 10 team playing St. Joseph, a Division 5 team. Two weeks earlier Santa Ynez put up a big fight against LPL champ Lompoc in a 17-7 loss. Lompoc was a Division 3 team that year and in the same league as Santa Ynez.

The showdown between Santa Ynez and St. Joseph had just about everything.

There was the bizarre first half where the Pirates' star quarterback threw five interceptions after throwing just three all season. St. Joseph turned those turnovers into only 14 points.