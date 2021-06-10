Thursday's championship game was close after the second quarter.

It was not close after the third.

Righetti's girls basketball team used a strong second half to pull away from Bakersfield High and win the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship at Pioneer Valley High School Thursday afternoon, winning 55-38.

Righetti, the No. 2 seed, held a 22-21 lead at halftime. Bakersfield, the No. 4 seed, took a 27-22 lead early in the second half after two Alexis Killebrew 3-pointers.

But the Warriors turned it on from there, out-scoring the Drillers 33-11 the rest of the way. Righetti led 45-33 after three quarters.

The Warriors were led by their senior cast who all made big plays in the win.

Malia Cabigon scored a game-high 21 points after she picked up two early fouls and was scoreless in the first quarter. Alexandria Paquet scored 16 critical points while also providing key perimeter defense and play-making.

Paityn Persson added some scoring punch and post defense, scoring 10 points.

Abigail Salazar ran the point and was able to get the Warriors' half-court offense to run efficiently in the second half. Nathalie Deras, another senior, knocked down a 3-pointer in the third quarter to spark the big run.

Junior Madisyn Cutliff was huge in the paint, grabbing 10 rebounds to go along with her four points.

Freshman Martha Durazo provided big minutes off the bench.

All that resulted in Righetti's first-ever CIF Central Section championship and the school's first CIF title in the sport since 1978, when the Warriors were in the CIF Southern Section.

"I knew if there was going to be a group that could do it, it was going to be these girls," Righetti coach Desiree Hitch said. "I told them that at the start of this season. I told them they were a special group. My seniors have so much experience and they are such a talented group of girls. We've really hit our peak at the right time. They executed everything perfectly tonight."

Hitch said the game film from Bakersfield's last two CIF wins was key in her preparation for Thursday's game. She noted that Bakersfield was a strong third-quarter team, pulling away from their opponents after halftime.

"They switch up their defense and go into a 1-2-2 zone trap, which is a tough defense... if you're not expecting it," Hitch said. "I was expecting it and they went into it. The girls executed the offensive game plan perfectly and I think it threw them off a little bit."

Righetti deployed a zone defense for much of the game, which also got Bakersfield out of sorts.

"I'm not typically a coach who likes to use a zone," Hitch said. "But I didn't think we'd be able to guard them one-on-one. We went to a matchup zone and I think they really struggled. It's a zone but it has man principles where we pressure and we close out on the shooters. The girls executed it perfectly."

After scoring just 22 points in the first half, Righetti erupted for 23 points in the third, with Cabigon scoring 11 on her own.

After Bakersfield went up 27-22, Paquet made a three-point play, drawing a foul on a layup and making the shot and the ensuing free throw to cut the deficit to 27-25. Paquet then came up with a steal which led to a Cabigon bucket to tie the game.

Cabigon then grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on the put-back to put Righetti up 29-27. A Persson basket made it 31-27 and a crafty turnaround jumper from Cabigon put the Warriors up 33-27, their biggest lead of the day up to that point.

Righetti's lead ballooned to 45-32 at the start of the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer from Erica Hayden did cut the Righetti lead to 45-36, but Cabigon drew a foul and made both foul shots to put Righetti ahead 47-36. A Paquet layup gave Righetti a 49-36 edge and the Warriors were once again pulling away from the Drillers.

"It feels great," Cabigon said of the CIF championship.

"I came out with two fouls and I thought, 'Just let me turn this on real quick.' It just went from there," Cabigon said of her scoring outburst. "It's surreal. I woke up today and couldn't believe I was going to graduate at 7 p.m., in just a couple hours, and we won a championship. It's surreal. It's great to make history with these girls. Us captains worked our (butts) off for this. It's just the best feeling in the world."

Said Paquet, "I'm glad that we overcame all the obstacles that we had and pushed through everything and we came out on top."

Righetti is now 14-2 on the season. The Warriors have dealt with a rash of injuries to top freshman Makiah Cutliff and Bree Luna.

The game was played at Pioneer Valley due to Righetti holding its graduation ceremony Thursday night. Paquet felt having a decent crowd at the Panthers' gym was a big help for the Warriors.

"I honestly think our fans helped us a lot today, with their energy. That helped us push through," Paquet said.

Righetti isn't done yet, though. The Warriors will be selected for the CIF State SoCal Regional playoffs, which will begin next week.

The Righetti roster also features sophomores Eva Delgado and Irie Torres and juniors Shaylene Valadez and Alyssa Dutra. Hitch's top assistant is Natalie Gruspe. Sarah Pierce is also an assistant coach with the Warriors.

Bakersfield won the 2020 CIF Central Section Division 1 and 2019 Division 2 titles.