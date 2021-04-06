You are the owner of this article.
Chris Miller, Righetti JR

Chris Miller, Righetti JR

Righetti's Chris Miller runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during Friday's game against Paso Robles. 

Over at Righetti High, as the Warriors kicked off their season with a 34-7 win over Paso Robles, Chris Miller was all over the field making plays.

Miller scored twice and intercepted two passes. He nearly returned one of those INTs for a touchdown, but the play was negated by a penalty.

He also scooped up a fumble and nearly returned that for a touchdown, getting tackled near the 1-yard line. He caught a touchdown pass from Joaquin Cuevas and rushed for another.

