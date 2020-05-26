Christian Jones: San Luis Obispo OL

Christian Jones, OL

High School: San Luis Obispo

Height: 6-9

Weight: 295

Class: 2021

Offers (1):

San Jose State

The Details

It's the oldest adage in football: You can't teach size.

And Christian Jones has a lot of it. Hell, he has all of it.

He's every bit of 6-foot-9 and around 300 pounds. Jones looks a bit raw and new to the game, but obviously has all the physical tools offensive tackles need. (He has a 7-foot wingspan).

Jones will likely take a time to grow into the position further and once he gets to the DI level take a couple years to really be able to compete for a starting spot.

But there's certainly some there there.