Christian Jones, SLO High to San Diego State

High School: San Luis Obispo

Height: 6-9

Weight: 295

Class: 2021

Offers (3):

San Jose State

San Diego State (SIGNED)

University of San Diego

Somehow, the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Cole wasn't even the biggest lineman from his own school to sign with an FBS program Wednesday.

Jones is a giant human at 6-foot-9 and approximately 300 pounds. Jones also had offers from San Jose State and the University of San Diego, opting with the Aztecs. He clearly has the frame and the size to play an offensive tackle position at the DI level and the Aztecs will certainly give him that opportunity.

Jones has NFL size right now and it will be fascinating to see how SDSU works with him at this level and where this football career takes him over the next four years.

