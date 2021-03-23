You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christian Shaw, Santa Ynez MLB

Christian Shaw, Santa Ynez MLB

CIF Update 1
Buy Now

Nipomo's Keyshawn Pu'a carries the ball against Santa Ynez' Christian Shaw at the Pirates' field during a game in August of 2019.

In the loss to Lompoc, Santa Ynez linebacker Christian Shaw led the Pirate defense. He had 11 total tackles, 1 1/2 tackles-for-loss and a sack.k

Christian Shaw, Santa Ynez, SR, MLB: 11 total tackles (3 solo) 1 sack, 1 1/2 TFLs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News