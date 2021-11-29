"Christmas Time Is Here" is a song written for the 1965 television special "A Charlie Brown Christmas," which was one of the first animated specials produced for network television in the United States. Along with singing carols and baking cookies, watching classic Christmas specials is part of many families' holiday traditions. Two versions of the song appeared on the album that was released in conjunction with the TV special: an instrumental version by the Vince Guaraldi Trio as well as a vocal version sung by choristers from St. Paul's Episcopal Church in San Rafael, Calif.
"Christmas Time is Here"
Christmas time is here
Happiness and cheer
Fun for all that children call
Their favorite time of the year.
Snowflakes in the air
Carols everywhere
Olden times and ancient rhymes
Of love and dreams to share.
Sleigh bells in the air
Beauty everywhere
Yuletide by the fireside
And joyful memories there.
Christmas time is here
We'll be drawing near
Oh, that we could always see
Such spirit through the year
Oh, that we could always see
Such spirit through the year.
Written by Vince Guaraldi and Lee Mendelson
Lyrics courtesy of Lyricsforchristmas.com