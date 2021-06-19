The Arroyo Grande offense had been a juggernaut throughout the 2021 season.

Then along came Nate Palacioz from Madera High.

The right-hander shut down the Eagles for all of Friday's CIF Central Section Division 2 title game, allowing just two hits as the sixth-seeded Coyotes upset the top-ranked Eagles 9-1 in Arroyo Grande.

Palacioz went five innings without allowing a hit before Tyler Hamilton broke up the no-hit bid in the sixth with a single. Hamilton came around to score on an Ethan Royal single for the only two hits of the day.

Palacioz ended the game with back-to-back strikeouts, his eighth and ninth of the day.

The Eagles went with starter Justin Trimble on the mound. Trimble, a power-hitting first baseman that has signed with UCSB, went four innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out six.

Aiden Ostrov and Drake Montgomery allowed three earned runs apiece in relief. Carson Gomes threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless ball in relief, striking out two batters.

Palacioz needed just 85 pitches to throw a complete game with nine strikeouts, two hits allowed and two walks.

Madera's Izaak Murillo, the No. 7 hitter, had two hits and two RBIs for the Coyotes. Matthew Deltoro, the No. 9 hitter, drove in a pair of runs.

The top three hitters in Arroyo Grande's lineup went 1-for-9 with five strikeouts.

Madera scored six times in the fifth inning. Back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases. A Murillo single brought home two runs and a Deltoro groundout brought home another. Two more singles brought home two more runs for the Coyotes.

The loss puts a bittersweet taste on the end of a great season for Arroyo Grande. The Eagles captured the Mountain League title during a dominant 15-3 run. They won their first 19 games of the season and end the year with a 26-4 record.

Madera, the No. 6 seed, beat Tulare Union in the first round, then upset No. 3 seed Fresno 11-2 in the quarterfinals. The Coyotes then beat Visalia El Diamante, the No. 2 seed, 3-1 in the semifinals.

They entered the postseason with 13-16 overall record and end it with a 17-16 record.

The teams could see their seasons continue. The CIF State SoCal Regional brackets will be released on Sunday evening.

Freshman football at PVHS

Pioneer Valley is starting preparations for a freshman football season on Monday.

Practice begins at 5 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School.

Questions can be directed to John Ruiz at jruiz@smjuhsd.org.