The Santa Ynez baseball team suffered the toughest of defeats Tuesday, falling 1-0 in 10 innings on the road in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
A bases-loaded walk ended the game in the bottom of the 10th inning with two outs.
The Santa Ynez pitchers, starter Jackson Cloud and reliever Vic Heredia, were stellar. Cloud, a senior right-hander, went 7 1/3 innings, striking out 13 and allowing just one hit. Cloud threw 112 pitches and allowed just one walk.
Heredia came in to pitch in the eighth inning and went 2 1/3, striking out six and walking three and allowing one run with two hits.
The Pirate pitchers struck out 19 batters and lost.
The Pirates had eight hits and allowed just three and lost. Santa Ynez committed the game's lone error.
Estancia improved to 27-5 on the season with the win and will play for a CIF-SS Div. 6 championship later this week.
Trevor Scott and Andrew Mits combined on the shutout for the Eagles. Scott allowed six hits over seven innings and struck out four while walking three. Mits went three innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.
Estancia won in the bottom of the 10th inning after a walk, another walk, a Mits single, a strikeout, another strikeout and a walk.
"I want to applaud our seniors, Mikey Gills, Owen Hunt, Tanner Padfield, Jackson Cloud, Vic Heredia," Pirates coach Warren Dickey said. "This group led us back to relavancy, they battled every game. They leave a great legacy."