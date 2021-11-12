The computers were right about Righetti.

The Warrior football team was awarded the No. 3 seed in the CIF Central Section Division 5 playoffs this year despite its 1-7 regular season record. The new playoff system in the Central Section, which uses computer rankings based off the results from the regular season, is working out for the Warriors.

After pulling away from Atascadero in a first-round game last week, Righetti was dominant from the opening possession of Friday's 34-18 win over Coalinga, which was the No. 6 seed.

Righetti advances to the semifinals where it will host Bakersfield Ridgeview. The computers weren't so accurate with Ridgeview, which has made the semifinals in Division 5 despite being the No. 15 seed.

Ridgeview is 3-7 on the season. The Wolf Pack advanced to the semifinals with their 22-14 win over No. 2 San Luis Obispo last week and a 41-22 win over No. 10 North Bakersfield on Friday. Ridgeview was a Division 1 team during the most recent postseason in 2019.

Righetti is now the highest seed remaining in Division 5 after top-seeded Reedley Immanuel was eliminated by No. 8 Madera Liberty 14-0 on Friday. If Righetti wins its semifinal game against the 15th seed next week, it will host a title game against either Madera Liberty or No. 4 Boron, which beat No. Shafter 50-33 on Friday.

Against Coalinga, Righetti jumped out early, taking the opening drive down the field with Elias Martinez scoring on a 26-yard run 58 seconds into the game. Ryan Boivin scored his first touchdown to give Righetti a 14-0 lead with 7:31 left in the opening quarter.

Coalinga’s Xander Cayetano hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jett Garcia to cut Righetti’s lead to 14-6 with 9:37 left in the first half.

Coalinga did threaten to tie the game. After a big Dylan Teixeira reception deep into Righetti territory and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Warrior sideline, Garcia, the Coalinga quarterback, fumbled and the Warriors recovered.

Martinez then provided the big spark his team needed, jumping over a defender to haul in a 30-yard Abel McCormack pass to the Coalinga 17. On the next play, Elijah Swanson took a reverse 17 yards for a 21-6 Warrior lead at halftime.

Martinez then intercepted a Coalinga pass on the opening drive of the third quarter. A few plays later, Boivin ripped off a weaving 81-yard touchdown run to give Righetti a 27-6 lead in the third quarter.

Righetti led 27-12 at the start of the fourth quarter before a Zach Monighetti interception set up Martinez's second touchdown run of the night from 12 yards out to give the Warriors a 34-12 lead. Cayetano's second touchdown was the final score of the game.

"That was a scrappy team with some really good players," Righetti coach Tony Payne said of Coalinga. "...We just fought together. They had a really great week of practice and we kept things basic. We got a couple of guys back and we kept grinding. We finished it. That's what we had to do and we did it."

The game also marked the return of Righetti offensive lineman Malachi Broome, a senior who missed the entire season with an injury.

"He's a game-changer," Boivin said of Broome returning to the lineup. "It gives us so much confidence having him back out there and he deserves it more than anyone I've ever known to play football."

Righetti is now 3-8. Coalinga ends its season with a 6-4 record.