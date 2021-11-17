Friday night's CIF semifinal game will feature two teams that have a combined six wins.

Righetti, which is 3-8 on the season, will host Bakersfield Ridgeview, which brings its 3-7 record to Santa Maria.

Neither of these teams may have expected to be here a few weeks ago when they each just had one win during the regular season.

Ridgeview's appearance in the semifinals is certainly a surprise. The Wolf Pack are the No. 15 seed in these CIF Central Section Division 5 playoffs.

After going 1-7 during the regular season, Ridgeview faced No. 2 San Luis Obispo in its first playoff game and won 22-14 on the road. The Wolf Pack then played at Bakersfield North in the quarterfinals last week, rolling to a 41-22 win over the No. 10 seed.

Can Ridgeview score another upset win? The Righetti faithful certainly hope not.

No apologies

Righetti coach Tony Payne hasn't lost a wink of sleep worrying about the perceptions of his one-win team earning the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

"I told you, we don't care what anybody thinks," Payne said after last week's 34-18 win over No. 6 Coalinga. "We're not apologizing for our seeding or anything like that. Our guys are excited, we're getting some guys back (healthy) next week and we're going to make a run."

This is the first year of a new playoff system that much of the state is using. Playoff divisions and seedings are decided once the regular season ends using CalPreps' power rankings formula that factors in current season results instead of grouping teams into playoff divisions before the season starts using the previous two seasons' results.

Righetti went 1-7 during the regular season, but played a brutal schedule. The Warriors' opponents have gone 66-51. Righetti's lone regular season win was the 20-6 victory over Pioneer Valley, which ended its regular season winless but is playing at Morro Bay in the Division 6 semifinals on Friday.

The Warriors started the playoffs with a 28-6 win over Atascadero (3-8).

Friday's game is a huge opportunity for the Warriors. They are the highest seed remaining in the bracket. The other semifinal features No. 4 Boron hosting No. 8 Madera Liberty. A Righetti win Friday means the Warriors would host a CIF title game the following week.

Ridgeview on a roll

Finding both of these schools in the Division 5 bracket is an odd sight. Righetti played for the CIF Central Section Division 2 title against Tulare Union in its first season after moving into the Central Section back in 2018.

Ridgeview has a proud tradition in the Central Section. The Wolf Pack played in the Division 1 playoffs in 2019. There were no CIF Central Section playoffs in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are coached by Casey Quinn, who's in his first season at Ridgeview.

The Wolf Pack went to six straight CIF finals from 2011 to 2016, advancing to three straight Division 2 title games from 2014-16, winning championships in 2014 and 2015. They lost in the Division 3 title game in 2011 and 2013 and won the Division 3 title in 2012.

They went just 1-3 in a solid South Yosemite League this year and lost their first four games of the season, including blowout losses to Fresno Central, perhaps the top team in the section, 54-0, and suffered a 40-0 loss to Clovis, another Division 1 school. Bakersfield Liberty, which is playing in the Division 1 semifinals this week, beat Ridgeview 51-0.

Their only regular season win was against Bakersfield Golden Valley, 15-14. Golden Valley went 1-8 this year. It's not totally clear if Ridgeview has made it this far thanks to playing weaker Division 5 competition or if the Wolf Pack have added players or have just improved over the last two weeks.

Ridgeview had won nine SYL titles over the last decade with 93 wins and three CIF titles during that span under previous coach Dennis Manning.

Broome is back

Righetti offensive lineman Malachi Broome, who's been injured all season, made his debut in Friday's win over Coalinga.

Payne said he made a big impact on the game.

"He was a big improvement on that offensive line," Payne said. "We kept grinding and we finished this game. That's what had to happen."

Ryan Boivin had an 81-yard touchdown run and a 30-yard score against Coalinga and said Broome's return from injury lifted the whole team up last week.

"Malachi is a game-changer," Boivin said. "He gives us so much confidence and he deserves it more than anyone I've known."

Offense finds rhythm

The Righetti offense has found its footing in the playoffs. Junior quarterback Abel McCormack, who's been starting for the injured Braden Claborn, has hit some timely throws and engineered impressive scoring drives in the two playoff wins.

Boivin has carried the load in the rushing game, though Elias Martinez, Jeremiah Coronado and Elijah Swanson can also make big plays in the ground game. Martinez is also the team's top receiver and defensive back.

Senior Cooper Bagby is another major contributor on both sides of the ball. Bagby provides big-play ability on offense at receiver and is the team's most physically imposing player on defense at strong safety.

Boivin and Martinez each scored two rushing touchdowns last week and Swanson scored on a 10-yard run, though a 30-yard McCormack to Martinez pass play sparked the offense late in the second quarter. Righetti led 14-0 just five minutes into the game, but Coalinga cut the score to 14-6 before halftime. McCormack threw up a pass that Martinez came down with, and Swanson scored a play later to give Righetti a 21-6 lead at halftime.

Righetti has never won a CIF championship in football and the only time the school played for a CIF championship was in 2018, when the Warriors lost to Tulare Union 45-30 in the Div. 2 final to finish 10-3 on the season.

CalPreps is projecting a 27-17 win for Righetti Friday night.