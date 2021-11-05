As the No. 16 seed in Division 2, playing at the No. 1 seed, the odds were stacked against the St. Joseph Knights.

Still, they almost came away with a stunning victory.

No. 1 Fresno Bullard had to scramble, erasing a 28-21 deficit in the final moments with a touchdown and a two-point conversion to beat No. 16 St. Joseph 29-28 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs.

Bullard went ahead 7-0 in the first quarter before St. Joseph answered with an Anthony Moreno touchdown run on fourth down.

The game was tied at 7 after the first quarter. St. Joseph went up 14-7 on another Moreno touchdown run early in the second quarter.

Bullard tied the game on a late touchdown reception with about a minute left in the first half, but St. Joseph's quick-strike offense came to life, with senior receiver Travis Royal catching a deep ball and then a five-yard touchdown pass from Darian Mensah with five seconds left in the half. St. Joseph led 21-14 at half.

Bullard tied it with nine seconds left in the third quarter before a Carter Vargas touchdown run put St. Joseph ahead 28-21 with six minutes left in the game.

Bullard marched down the field once again, scoring with 2:52 left to play. This time, though, the home team was not aiming to tie the score once again. Instead Bullard went for two and scored on a QB sneak to go up 29-28, its first lead since 7-0.

Bullard then forced a Mensah fumble and recovered the loose ball with 1:30 left to play and was able to drain the clock and seal the win.

Bullard will host Clovis West in the quarterfinals of the Division 2 playoffs next week.

St. Joseph ends its season with a 6-5 record. The Knights claimed a share of the Mountain League title along with Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande, who each won their Division 4 playoff games this weekend.

The Mountain League went 4-for-5 in playoff games this week and Pioneer Valley will host a quarterfinal game next week despite its 0-7 record. The Panthers are the No. 3 seed in Division 4.