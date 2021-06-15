Nipomo just couldn’t keep up with Rylei Waugh in the fourth quarter Tuesday night.
The Westchester point guard would come off a high screen by Ron-yae Jackson, then get in the lane and beat the Nipomo defense for layups. She scored Westchester’s first 15 points in the fourth quarter, had 19 in the quarter and finished with 34 in Westchester's 55-49 in over Nipomo in the first round of the CIF State SoCal Regional Division 3AA playoffs.
Waugh put Westchester ahead 41-39 with a layup on a pass from Mariah Blake at the 4:22 mark of the fourth quarter.
Westchester stayed ahead.
Nipomo junior Kacie Slover hit a 3-pointer to put Nipomo within 47-44 with 2:56 left, but she missed two shots late. She finished with 24. Honnalee Kennedy and Kat Anderson both finished with 10.
Jackson hit a big 3 to put Westchester up 51-44 with 47.3 seconds left. She finished with 9 points. Rounding out the Titans scoring, Kayden Sanders and Leah Miller had two points each. Rebecca Nichols had one.
The Titans were the No. 1 seed in the bracket. Westchester was the No. 8 seed. The Comets, members of the LA City Section, played just seven games entering Tuesday's contest as city schools were late to begin their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic. Westchester plays the winner of the San Pedro Mary Star of the Sea-Crenshaw game on Thursday.
The Titans led Tuesday's SoCal Regional 17-6 after the first quarter and were up 23-12 at one point in the second before the Comets went on a run. Slover made a buzzer-beating layup just before halftime to put the Titans up 33-29 at the break.
Nipomo made the state playoffs after winning the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship on Thursday. In the divisional title game, Nipomo beat Paso Robles 44-39 to claim the Central Section title and cap a remarkable playoff run.
The Titans won all three of their Central Section divisional playoff games, winning in an upset each time.
Nipomo started the postseason as the No. 5 seed in the Division 3 bracket after going 6-7 in the regular season, playing a mostly Mountain League schedule. Nipomo started its playoff run with a 57-27 win over the No. 4 seed Porterville Monache in Porterville.
That win drew No. 1 seed Bakersfield Ridgeview for the Titans. Nipomo hit the road to Bakersfield and came back with another upset win after beating the Wolfpack 50-48, advancing to the Central Section championship game.
The Titans again drew a higher seed with Paso Robles, the Ocean League champion, also advancing to the Division 3 title game, meaning the Titans played in Paso Robles last Thursday in the championship. Nipomo held off Paso Robles for the narrow win in that game.
Tuesday's loss to Westchester ends Nipomo's season. The Titans went 9-8 and won a CIF title in coach Chris Litvinchuck's first year leading the program.
Slover led the team in scoring and rebounding in just about every game. The Titans figure to return most of their top contributors later this year.
Anderson is the lone senior that logs major minutes for Nipomo. Slover will be a senior next season, as will Miller and Gracie Gutierrez. Makennah Simonson, who made All-League honors as a freshman, missed this season and will be a junior next year. Kayden Sanders, a top reserve, Chloe Wells and Kennedy will be juniors in the fall.
