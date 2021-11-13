The Nipomo Titans football season came to a sudden, heartbreaking end Friday night with a 13-12 loss to the Bakersfield Highland Scots in the second round of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs at Nipomo High School’s stadium.

The Titans defense gave up one big play all night. Unfortunately for Nipomo, the play set up the game-winning touchdown with just 22 seconds left in the game.

“It just didn’t turn out our way at the end,” said Nipomo head coach Tony Dodge. “We made too many mistakes, had too many penalties and that cost us throughout the game.”

“I always tell my guys to play the whole way right through to the final play of the game,” said Highland head coach Michael Gutierrez. “They were able to execute late in the game with so much pressure on them and that was amazing.”

Defense dominated the night.

In the first half, the teams combined for more punts (seven) than first downs (four).

One Nipomo punt went completely wrong, going backwards off the punter’s foot, losing 11 yards.

Nipomo was held to 139 yards of total offense – 138 of those in its running game.

Running back Vinny Hernandez led Nipomo with 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

Gabe Sanchez added 35 yards on seven carries.

Starting quarterback Nate Reese missed the game due to an injury. Gabe Evans took over and did a lot of scrambling but gained just one yard on 13 attempts. He was also sacked three times and completed his only pass – a 1-yard toss to Sanchez.

Highland was held to 180 total yards of offense – 101 on the ground and 79 through the air.

Highland quarterback Jojo Mata Jr. ran for 84 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. He was 6-for-13 passing with one touchdown and one interception.

Penalties hurt both sides.

A 67-yard third-quarter touchdown run by Mata was called back because of a holding penalty.

And the Scots’ game-winning TD drive was helped along by two Titan pass interference penalties – the second also negating a Nipomo pass interception.

The Titans went on top early.

Highland fumbled the ball away at its own 1-yard line on the game’s second play.

On the next play, Hernandez blasted through the Scots’ defense for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead barely two minutes into the game. The point after kick failed and that’s where things stood at the halftime break.

Nipomo did get good field position after a second-quarter interception but ended its drive with that backwards punt.

Highland later marched into Nipomo territory only to have the drive stall after an intentional grounding penalty, then failing to convert its fourth-down attempt.

In the third quarter, Mata had his 67-yard TD run called back.

Late in the quarter, Mata went back to pass, had to scramble, ran around the backfield, headed upfield and then angled to the sideline, outrunning the Titans’ defense for a 65-yard score. This TD counted.

The Scots' two-point conversion attempt failed and the score was tied at 6-all with 1:08 left in the third.

Nipomo then began a long drive, covering the end of the third and much of the fourth quarter.

The drive went 13 plays, covering more than 40 yards but Nipomo came away empty.

The Titans had a first-and-goal at the Scots’ one and immediately had back-to-back false start penalties.

Then Hernandez picked up seven yards.

Facing a third-and-goal from the 4, Evans tried to run it in but fumbled the ball away at the one.

But Nipomo quickly forced a punt.

And the snap was low, sending quarterback/punter Mata scrambling.

He was tackled at the six so Nipomo was ready to pounce with a first-and-goal at the six.

It took three tries but Hernandez finally pounded the ball in from the five and, after the point after kick failed, gave the Titans a 12-6 lead with 4:38 left in the game.

Highland was actually penalized on the ensuing kickoff, so the Scots’ began their drive from the 10.

A pass interference penalty got the ball out to the 25.

Later, another pass interference negated an interception, giving the Scots a first down near midfield.

Then Mata aired it out and a diving Michael Ross caught the ball at the Nipomo 4-yard line for a first-and-goal with 54.8 seconds left.

On third-and-goal, Mata hit Manny Veleta with a 3-yard touchdown pass for a 12-12 tie.

Mata then split the uprights with the extra point giving the Scots’ (9-3) the winning margin with 22.1 seconds left in the Titans’ (7-4) season.

“The defense kept us in the game all night,” said Dodge. “It’s just disappointing that we couldn’t seal the deal at the end. Not having Nate hurt but we still had our chances to win at the end.”