That's more like it.

Righetti came out firing in its CIF C oentral Section Division 1 playoff basketball game Thursday night.

The Warriors led Bakersfield Stockdale 23-6 after the first quarter and 42-16 at halftime of their quarterfinal game at their home gym. Righetti won 81-34.

Seniors Malia Cabigon and Paityn Persson led the way on offense. Cabigon finished with 21 points and Persson had 15. Abigail Salazar, another senior, had 13 points and Alex Paquet, yet another, added 11.

The Warriors will play the winner of the No. 6 Clovis East-No. 3 Hanford game in the semifinals. The Clovis-East-Hanford game will be played Friday night.

Righetti, the No. 2 seed, is now 12-2 on the season after beating the seventh-seeded Mustangs with ease.

After a 66-36 loss to St. Joseph last week, the Warriors seem have to woken up a bit with the playoffs now underway. After the loss to St. Joseph on May 26, the Warriors bounced back for a 49-45 win over the Knights on May 27 to close out the regular season.

"The girls just came out ready to play," Righetti coach Desiree Hitch said of Thursday's playoff win. "We carried on that momentum of the St. Joe's game. The girls are just excited. I think the seniors have a lot of experience in CIF and they're ready to go."

Hitch says her team will prepare to face the third-seeded Hanford Bullpups in the semifinals. Hanford will enter Friday night's quarterfinal against Clovis East with a 13-2 record.

"If we play Hanford, that will be a much tougher matchup than what we saw tonight," Hitch said. "The girls are focused and I think we will do well."

The Warriors will host the semifinal Tuesday night either way. Hitch says she isn't too sure what lies ahead of her team in the next round as she spent the last few days preparing for Stockdale.

"In CIF, I just try to take it one game at a time," she said. "I was focused on Stockdale. I have one game film of Hanford and I glanced at it; maybe five minutes. I haven't studied it like I want to. They have a solid shooter and they're physical. They trap the ball a lot. We'll have to play our top game in order to win Tuesday."

Cabigon was effective Thursday mainly due to her ability to knock down foul shots, Hitch said.

"They were fouling a lot and she hit a lot of her free throws," Hitch said. "We did a good job of crashing the boards and running the floor. When I was watching Stockdale on film, it seemed like they were pretty slow on transition defense and I told Paityn, Malia and Maddie (Cutliff) to beat them down the floor and you'll get layups. They did that pretty well."

Division 4, first round

McFarland 68, Santa Maria 42

Santa Maria, the No. 3 seed, was upset by No. 6 seed McFarland in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs.

Senior Carlissa Solorio finished off her high school career with another double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Yuri Ramos added six points and Iceis McNutt finished with five.

Boys basketball

Division 3, first round

Nipomo 72, Bakersfield Garces 49

Rudy Garibay and Daren Sosa each scored 18 points to lead Nipomo as the Titans hit 14 3-pointers on the night.

Nate Reese added 11 points and some lock down defense. Ipreye Egbe led the Rams with 13.

Softball

CIF-SS D6, first round

Lompoc 10, St. Genevieve 2

Lompoc cruised to a 10-2 win over Panorama City St. Genevieve in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs Thursday in Northridge.

The Braves scored four runs in the top of the first inning before adding five more in the second to go up 9-0.

The Braves added a run in the third inning. The Valiants scored once in the bottom of the second and once in the bottom of the sixth.

Lompoc pounded out 12 hits as St. Genevieve committed five errors in the field.

Lead-off batter Avary Montgomery went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI. Haley Larsh, a senior, went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs. Larsh hit two home runs and Montgomery hit one.

Larsh had nine total bases on the day and Montgomery had six.

Savannah Rounds had two hits and two RBIs.

Cheyanne Cardova, Shea Armenta and Rita Hernandez had one RBI each.

Briana Reitmeier threw all seven innings, striking out eight while allowing four hits on 111 pitches.

Lompoc is now 13-5 on the season and will play at Canoga Park Faith Baptist in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday.

Faith Baptist beat United Christian Academy 13-8 Thursday in Rancho Cucamonga and Faith Baptist won the coin flip over Lompoc.

The Faith Baptist Contenders are 6-4 on the season.

The Braves are the No. 3 seed in the bracket and finished third in the Channel League this spring.