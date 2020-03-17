CIF State office: No final decision yet on spring sports postseason events

The CIF State Office announced Tuesday that it has not made a final determination of the status of spring sports postseason events in the wake of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

"While the time may come when we have to cancel postseason events, today is not that day," CIF Executive Director Rob Nocetti wrote in a media release issued by the state office.

"In anticipation of further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local government agencies regarding COVID-19, the CIF has not determined the future of spring sports events at this time and intends to reconvene with the 10 Section Commissioners on April 3 to revisit this issue," Nocetti wrote.

"Pending that time, Sections will continue to confer with their local leadership and the state will continue to monitor any directives and recommendations issued from the above entities."

Meanwhile, all area spring sports have been suspended. Valley Christian Academy's baseball and softball teams, last Friday, were the last area teams to play a game after California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a directive the day before encouraging the cancellations of gatherings of 250 people or more.

Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued a directive discouraging gatherings of 10 people or more, excepting schools and businesses.