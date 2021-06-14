The Santa Maria City Council will be given another chance Tuesday to comply with orders from the federal government to repeal a potentially discriminatory H-2A housing ordinance and agree to create new fair housing resources or face a $400,000 fine.
Since May 2020, the department's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity has been investigating possible discrimination related to the city's 2019 H-2A housing ordinance that requires agricultural employers to obtain discretionary permits to house H-2A workers in single-family areas. A formal complaint was filed against the city in August 2020.
The H-2A program allows farmers to bring temporary, nonimmigrant workers to the United States to meet seasonal labor needs, during which time employers must provide housing and transportation to their work site, along with daily meals or facilities to prepare food.
The question is whether the ordinance singles out people from a foreign country who are a federally protected class and violates the Fair Housing Act.
While the investigation into that question continues, the City Council on May 21 was given the option to repeal the ordinance — which they failed to do June 1 but will be considering again on Tuesday — and accept other provisions in a proposed consent order to avoid facing further enforcement.
Other requirements from HUD include mandatory participation in fair housing training for city staff, hiring a designated housing resource employee and improving language accessibility services, according to a proposed consent order.
"Given the information contained in the consent proposal and potential imposed fine of $400,000, city staff recommends repeal of the employee housing ordinance … and authorization for the mayor to execute the Voluntary Compliance Agreement between HUD and the city of Santa Maria," Director of Community Development Chuen Ng said.
During their June 1 meeting, council members expressed frustration at the federal government's insistence on repealing the ordinance, citing the city's months of efforts to get feedback from the community prior to the ordinance adoption.
Repeal of the ordinance failed to pass under a split 2-2 vote, with Councilwoman Gloria Soto absent and unable to break the tie. Councilmembers Etta Waterfield and Mike Cordero reluctantly voted in favor of the repeal, while Mayor Alice Patino and Councilman Carlos Escobedo voting against it despite the threat of fines.
If the repeal is approved and HUD's proposed agreement is executed by Mayor Alice Patino at the council's Tuesday meeting, the City Council and all city staff involved in creating and enforcing the ordinance must participate in a two-hour training course focused on fair housing within 100 days, according to the order.
Within 30 days, the city must create a Language Access Plan to facilitate opportunities for individuals with limited English proficiency to communicate with the city about their programs and vice versa, with all documents required to be translated into Spanish and any other locally used languages.
The city also must hire a designated employee housing resource officer to serve as a point of contact for residents, owners and operators employee housing, field complaints related to housing conditions or alleged discrimination, and submit a three-year strategic plan to HUD for their work.
The officer cannot be any city staff member involved in the planning, implementation or enforcement of the H-2A ordinance, according to HUD.
The secretary of HUD filed the discrimination complaint against the city in August 2020 due to concerns that the ordinance violated the Fair Housing Act, according to Eduardo Cabrera, spokesman for HUD's Region 9 office covering California, Arizona, Hawaii and Nevada.
The complaint does not mean a violation has been confirmed but that there may be a risk worth investigating, Cabrera said.
"Secretary-initiated complaints are appropriate in cases, among others, involving significant issues that are national in scope or when the department is made aware of potential violations of the act and broad public interest relief is warranted, or where HUD does not know of a specific aggrieved person or injured party that is willing or able to come forward," he said.
Other city provisions mandated by HUD include the distribution of a notice explaining the repeal of the ordinance, the creation of a work group involving employee housing stakeholders and advocates, and for the next five years, an annual report to the City Council and annual fair housing symposium, according to the agreement.