The City of Lompoc Urban Forestry Division and Beautification and Appearance Commission held its annual Arbor Day Celebration Recognition Grove at River Park on April 29.
The annual event honors those who have contributed significantly to the enrichment of the Lompoc community with the planting of trees bearing name plaques for honorees.
This year’s tree and plaque was dedicated to the late City of Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commissioner Judy McKinnon.
More information about Tree Line USA program can be found at www.arborday.org/TreeLineUSA.