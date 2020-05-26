City of Santa Maria prepares to enforce face covering mandate

"The city of Santa Maria has been pretty tolerant of one another. I don't think we got the number of calls to date that some other cities have," Hansen said.

Mayor of Santa Maria Alice Patino said she was surprised to see the county implement the order, but that it's a step in the right direction to prevent the spread of the virus.

"I think it’s a good idea. The faster we do this, the faster we ... can get back to the real world," she said.

At Spencer's Fresh Market on Orcutt Road, night manager Jeff Zarling said he understands that mandating masks may be a challenge for some residents.

"We have masks to offer people when they come in the store," Zarling said. "I understand it's a very contentious thing. Some people see it as an overreach, while some people see it as not enough."

He estimated that a contingent of customers at the market would be unhappy with the requirement, but he hopes there won't be outbursts among customers refusing to comply.

"I hope [sheriff's officials] will be present in the compliance aspect of it," Zarling said.