You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Santa Maria seeks feedback about local transit needs
alert top story

City of Santa Maria seeks feedback about local transit needs

From the What you need to know for Friday, October 23 series
  • Updated

Santa Maria residents are invited to give feedback regarding unmet needs for Santa Maria Area Transit until Nov. 26 by sending in written comments or participating in a Nov. 19 virtual workshop.

Comments can be submitted via email to smatcomments@cityofsantamaria.org, over the phone at 805-925-0951, ext. 2170, or mailed as a hard copy to the following address: City of Santa Maria, 110 S. Pine St., Suite 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458.

The virtual Unmet Needs Transit Workshop will take place at 5 p.m., with registration required beforehand. Registration is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xVtMrysnSf-3Rxecx0D3wQ.

For more information, contact the Transit Division of the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Obituaries

Tiffani Briana Villa

Tiffani Briana Villa was born to Linda Gruebner and Trinidad Chavoya on May 4, 1969. She grew up in Lompoc with her father and brother, and la…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News