City of Santa Maria to hold disadvantaged business enterprise workshop

City of Santa Maria to hold disadvantaged business enterprise workshop

The Santa Maria Public Works Department will hold a Nov. 19 Zoom meeting about the city's goal-setting process and opportunities for disadvantaged business enterprises. 

The meeting will take place at 4 p.m., with registration required and Spanish translation available, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. 

To register for the event, visit the Santa Maria Area Transit Facebook page and check the Events tab, or register via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VTH74LyUSO23o6bvU_NyQQ 

Those who are unable to register but still wish to submit comments can send them via email to smatcomments@cityofsantamaria.org or call 805-925-0951, ext. 2170. 

For more information, contact the Transit Division of the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225. 

