City officials limit access to sports fields, remove equipment at parks

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has limited access to public sports facilities at city parks to ensure that parks can remain open for responsible use during the coronavirus pandemic.

Department staff have begun to remove basketball hoops, limit sports court lighting and prohibit the use of sports fields by groups of players, Director Dennis Smitherman said Tuesday.

“The Recreation and Parks Department encourages the community to visit the parks and enjoy the outdoors, but due to those who choose not to follow the social distancing guidelines, certain amenities will be closed until further notice," Smitherman said.

Those who violate the regulations, which will be posted at sports fields, can be issued a citation, according to Smitherman.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the place of close-contact sports such as baseball, soccer, rugby and basketball, department staff encourage the public to practice physical activities that allow for six feet of distance between individuals, including tennis, pickleball, running, walking and disc golf.