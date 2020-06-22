Classic: VCA girls beat Shalhavet for CIF title in 2014

This time, Swain and shooting guard Ellie Hedlund scored 18 points apiece for the Lions. Hedlund put up seven 3-point shots and made five.

With 12 rebounds, Swain finished with a double-double.

Hedlund buried a 3-pointer after Swain completed an old-fashioned play, putting the Lions up 45-35. Swain helped her team cement the win by making five free throws in the fourth quarter.

She scored nine points in the fourth.

Fortier gambled and won, putting point guard Catalina Paniagua back in the game late after she had been in on the bench with four fouls.

“I was thinking if they did make a run we had to get her in right away just to settle us down,” Fortier said.

That’s just what happened. Paniagua helped the Lions get back into a rhythm on offense with her ballhandling. Paniagua finished with six points.

“I knew I couldn’t foul out. I knew that,” Paniagua said afterward. “That was the big thing. I’m too aggressive sometimes. Also, I knew I couldn’t be nervous. I knew if I was nervous, it might rub off on the team.”