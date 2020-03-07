Coach John Welch hopeful as his St. Joseph softball team enters new season, new league

After making it to the divisional quarterfinals in John Welch's first season as coach, the St. Joseph softball team had a rough time in 2019.
In their inaugural season in the Central Section, the Knights went 6-15-1, including 2-10 in the Mountain League.
Still, Welch sounded optimistic recently as the Knights were about to embark on a new season and compete in a new league, the smaller Ocean League.
"We have a lot of very good players coming back, plus some promising new ones who came in," Welch said recently. "I'm eager to see what they can do."
One of the reasons Welch is excited for the 2020 season is his pitching. Senior pitcher Sky Johnson returns. Johnson led the Knights to their 2018 playoff run.
St. Joseph did qualify for the playoffs last year. The Knights played eventual CIF Central Section Division 3 champion Templeton tough in the first round, losing 2-1.
The Knights moved from the Mountain League to the smaller Ocean League. Defending league champ Morro Bay, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley, Orcutt Academy and Santa Maria join the Knights in the six-team league.
Welch said junior Briana Munoz is his team's No. 2 pitcher. St. Joseph's third-year coach said Munoz will play left field when she isn't pitching.
At press time, Welch said several positions were open. However, he did have some of his starting lineup set. He said senior Emma McCloskey will be at first base and Dylan Prandini will be St. Joseph's starting shortstop.
McCloskey and Prandini, along with Johnson and Munoz, are some of St. Joseph's nine varsity returnees. The others are sophomore Lizzy Arias, junior Alyssa Eaker, junior Shianne Gooley, junior Chloe Simas and sophomore Justine Hernandez.
Gooley was a standout for the 2019 St. Joseph girls tennis team, which was the Division 2 runner-up.
The Knights entered Friday's game against South Bakersfield 1-3 on the young season. They defeated a traditionally solid team, San Luis Obispo, 4-0 for their lone win. Johnson pitched a solid game and helped herself by getting two hits and driving in a run. The Knights started the year with a 4-1 loss to Santa Ynez, which figures to be a contender for the Channel League title in 2020.
They beat South Bakersfield 2-1 on Friday.
St. Joseph remains in Division 3 for this season and is one of 20 teams vying for 16 playoff spots. The Knights will open league play at Santa Maria March 10.
The Knights will again play their home games at St. Louis de Montfort. Their next game is scheduled for March 10 at Santa Maria.
In Friday's win over South, Lita Mahoney had her first walk-off of the year, singling home Briana Munoz from second with the wining run and the Knights edged the Rebels (4-3-1) in a non-league game at St. Louis de Montfort.
Johnson struck out 11 and the Knights played error-free defense behind her.
"Dylan Prandini played fantastic at shortstop," Welch said.